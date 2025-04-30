Sherrone Moore, Michigan pull off one of biggest flips in 2026 recruiting cycle
Things were relatively quiet for the Michigan Wolverines on the recruiting trail until last weekend. On Saturday, the Wolverines picked up two commitments, with one of them now considered to be one of the biggest flips of the entire 2026 cycle.
Four-star QB Brady Smigiel announced his commitment to Michigan over the weekend, giving the Wolverines a huge boost to the 2026 class. The 6-5, 215-pound prospect out of Newbury Park (CA) chose the Wolverines over other top programs like Oregon, Notre Dame, South Carolina, and Florida State. In fact, Smigiel was committed to Florida State for nearly seven months before decommitting back in January. Four months later, he committed to Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines.
In addition to becoming a massive pickup for the Wolverines in the 2026 class, On3 recently listed Smigiel's flip to Michigan one of the biggest flips of the 2026 cycle.
As of now, Michigan's 2026 class ranks No. 25 in the nation and No. 8 in the Big Ten conference. The class currently consists of five commitments, now headlined by Smigiel.
Here's a closer look:
- Brady Smigiel, QB - 4-star
- Brody Jennings, CB - 3-star
- Bear McWhorter, IOL - 3-star
- Jaylen Pile, WR - 3-star
- Tariq Boney, EDGE - 3-star
Big Ten Rankings:
- USC
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Iowa
- Maryland
- Washington
- Michigan
- Illinois
- UCLA
- Minnesota
- Indiana
- Wisconsin
- Nebraska
- Michigan State
- Purdue
- Rutgers
- Northwestern
