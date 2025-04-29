J.J. McCarthy says he's ready to be the starting quarterback for Minnesota Vikings
When the Minnesota Vikings selected JJ McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, it sent a powerful message about how the franchise viewed the former Michigan QB. During his time with the Wolverines, McCarthy played a leading role in helping deliver a national championship back to Ann Arbor in 2023. With an undeniable winning pedigree, the Vikings were hoping McCarthy could continue that magic in Minnesota.
Even with veteran QB Sam Darnold in the mix, there were whispers that McCarthy was impressive during camp heading into the 2024 season. Those whispers only grew louder after McCarthy's performance against the Las Vegas Raiders in the opening game of the preseason, where he finished with 188 yards and 2 touchdowns on 11-of-17 attempts. The rookie QB looked electric and U.S. Bank Stadium was buzzing after McCarthy helped engineer a 24-23 victory over the Raiders.
That buzz quickly turned to disappointment as it was announced shortly after the game that McCarthy would miss his entire rookie season to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee.
Now, after surgery and months of rehab, Minnesota's presumed franchise QB says he's 100% ready to go.
"I know I'm ready to start," McCarthy said. "All the work I've put in, just the confidence in my skills and abilities, and just being able to do my job and simplify things to the best of my ability every single day. And just take it one day at a time, one play at a time. I have a tremendous coaching staff, a tremendous group of guys around me that I can lean on, and they can lean on me."
