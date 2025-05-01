USA Today places Sherrone Moore more near bottom of Big Ten in 2025 head coach rankings
It's safe to say that things didn't go as well as most had hoped for Sherrone Moore's first year as head coach at Michigan. The Wolverines struggled mightily on the offensive side of the ball all season, and they didn't even become bowl eligible Week 11 of the regular season. It was a stark contrast to what we saw from Michigan just a year earlier, when that team went on to capture the national championship.
But it wasn't all bad in 2024. Despite the struggles for most of the season, Michigan closed out the year on an incredibly strong note, knocking off No. 2 Ohio State and No. 11 Alabama in back-to-back games. On top of the late season success, head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff would end up signing a top 10 recruiting class that included No. 1 overall prospect Bryce Underwood.
That strong finish on the football field and the recruiting trail have led many within the Michigan fan base to believe that a strong bounce back season in 2025 is imminent. Yet when it comes to Moore, some believe the jury is still out on him as a Big Ten head coach.
On Tuesday, USA Today released its Big Ten college football head coach rankings, and Moore was listed near the bottom. Of the 18 head coaches in the conference, Moore came in at No. 14.
Here's what USA Today's Paul Myerberg had to say about Moore's ranking:
14. Sherrone Moore, Michigan
The jury is still out on Moore after an up-and-down debut season that ended with a flourish: Michigan closed with another win against Ohio State and then beat Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl. That’s a very positive sign for 2025 and beyond. He’s recruited well and has already taken the necessary steps to beef up last year’s woeful offense, so Moore could climb these rankings by this time next year.
With Moore entering just his second season as a colligate head coach, I suppose it's fair to say that the jury is still out. But that still seems a little too low for a head coach that went into Columbus and knocked off the eventual national champions last season.
Here's a look at the entire list from USA Today:
- Ryan Day, Ohio State
- James Franklin, Penn State
- Kirk Ferentz, Iowa
- Dan Lanning, Oregon
- Matt Rhule, Nebraska
- Curt Cignetti, Indiana
- P.J. Fleck, Minnesota
- Bret Bielema, Illinois
- Lincoln Riley, USC
- Greg Schiano, Rutgers
- Luke Fickell, Wisconsin
- Jonathan Smith, Michigan State
- Barry Odom, Purdue
- Sherrone Moore, Michigan
- Jedd Fisch, Washington
- Mike Locksley, Maryland
- DeShaun Foster, UCLA
- Davis Braun, Northwestern
