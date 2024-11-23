Northwestern vs. Michigan: How to watch, game information, and betting line
Saturday will mark the final home game for Michigan in 2024. The Wolverines are set to host Northwestern on Senior Day and for plenty of Wolverines, it will be the last time they get to run out of the Michigan tunnel and touch the banner.
Not only is it the final home game, but the Wolverines need to win one more game in order to become bowl eligible, and with Ohio State looming, this is the best chance for Michigan to get to six wins. The Wolverines will play a 4-6 Northwestern team who have had plenty of struggles this season. The Wildcats have won two conference games and have a worst offense than the struggling Michigan offense.
Historically, Michigan holds a 59-15-2 lead over the Wildcats. Michigan has won the last seven contests in the series and the Wolverines last won in 2021, 33-7 over NU.
Before the game, here is some important information you sould know.
When: Saturday November 23 at 3:35 p.m. ET
Where: Ann Arbor (MI) Michigan Stadium
TV: FS1
On the call: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (color), and Josh Sims (sidelines)
Betting line: DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Michigan -10.5 (-112)
Over/under total: 36 points
Moneyline: Michigan +440, Northwestern +340
*Odds are subject to change
