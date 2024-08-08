Ohio State fans begging the NCAA, NFL to do what Ryan Day couldn't: Defeat Jim Harbaugh
In a devastating blow, the NCAA's committee on infractions hit former U-M head football coach Jim Harbaugh with a four-year show-cause penalty and a one-year suspension over recruiting violations relating to the COVID-19 dead period in 2021. The problem, of course, is that Jim Harbaugh is no longer coaching at the University of Michigan, and there's no indication he ever intends on making a return to the college ranks. But that didn't stop the NCAA from issuing what amounts to little more than a symbolic punishment for the newest head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.
Not surprisingly, Ohio State's fan base latched on to this latest news in hopes that it would bring them some sort of joy and happiness. In many ways, the Buckeye faithful have become the overbearing "Karens" of college football - always crying, always whining, always asking for the manager. That embarrassing behavior was on full display on Wednesday, as Buckeyes from all over the country took to social media and demanded to speak to the manager of the NFL.
Unfortunately for those poor souls, it's highly unlikely that the NFL or the Chargers organization has any interest in participating in the NCAA's overreaching and irrelevant punishment of Harbaugh. In an era of college football where programs can now legally lure in high school recruits with Lamborghinis and multi-million dollar NIL bidding wars, any belief that the NFL would punish an $80 million head coach for having a couple of meals with recruits three years ago is insane. But then again, we're also talking about the Buckeye fan base here, so it adds up.
The bottom line is that Harbaugh is gone. If you're a Buckeye fan, he can't hurt you anymore. I get that the wounds from 2021, 2022, and 2023 are still painful, but desperately clinging to this hope that the NCAA or the NFL will rescue you is a bad look. No wins will be vacated, no championships will be taken away, and no amount of crying and whining will change that.
