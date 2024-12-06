Ohio State fans suffer another blow after crushing loss to Michigan
Following a fourth consecutive loss to Michigan, the reaction from Ohio State's fan base was both harsh and predictable. In spite of an impressive overall record of 66-10, Day's record of 1-4 against the Wolverines has put his future in Columbus in question... and a good portion of the fanbase is ready to move on.
But rather than looking at an up-and-coming coach as a potential replacement, some Buckeye fans were hoping to recreate the magic of the Urban Meyer era by hiring the man himself. From 2012-18, Meyer put together an impressive record of 83-9, including a perfect 7-0 record against the Wolverines. But after the rumors began to circulate on social media that Meyer might be interested in a return to Columbus, the former Buckeye head coach made sure to squash it.
"It has come to my attention that there are reports speculating my return to the sidelines in Columbus," Meyer wrote. "While I thoroughly enjoyed my seven seasons as head coach at the Ohio State University, I have no interest in coaching again. I will always be a Buckeye and have full confidence in Ryan Day, his staff, and every player that puts on the Scarlet and Gray."
And with that, Buckeye fans are left to deal with the harsh reality facing their beloved football program. There is no magic wand, no savior, no quick fix. The Michigan Wolverines have flipped the tide in this heated rivalry, and there's no sign that they intend on handing the momentum back to the Buckeyes anytime soon. And with the rivalry shifting back to Ann Arbor in 2025, there's plenty of confidence that Michigan will continue its latest streak of dominance.
