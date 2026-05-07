Michigan Basketball, UConn Set For Rematch in Historic Venue

If you enjoyed seeing Michigan take on UConn this past season, buckle up, it's going to happen again — with much less at stake and a new-look roster for both teams.

Although it's not official yet, Michigan and UConn are set to finalize an agreement to face off in early November of this season. Per reports, Michigan will see the Huskies on November 6 and the two teams will square off in TD Garden in Boston.

The Garden is one of the most historic basketball arenas, where the Boston Celtics have played since 1995. The TD Garden replaced the original Garden then, and both the Celtics and Boston Bruins play their home games there.

The news of the Wolverines taking on UConn adds another fun wrinkle to their non-conference slate. Michigan has already announced games with both Duke and Marquette, plus Michigan will take part in the Players Era Tournament for the second year in a row after winning it in Las Vegas last season.

MIchigan vs. UConn history

Since the 2008-09 season, Michigan has faced the Huskies four times. The series is split 2-2 and the winner of the game this season will hold the lead.

Michigan lost its first game at UConn before winning in Ann Arbor back in 2009-10. The two teams squared off in the Bahamas, where the Huskies took down the Wolverines 70-64 in the 2015-16 season.

But the biggest showdown between the two programs happened on April 6 of this year. Michigan took on UConn in the national title held in Indianapolis, and the Wolverines captured their second-ever national championship — the first since 1989. Michigan took down the Huskies, 69-63.

The NCAA Title Game

After cruising through the NCAA Tournament, Michigan met its match in the title game. The Huskies were the first team to play the Wolverines tough, and Michigan struggled to hit the deep shot — until Trey McKenney hit the dagger.

The Wolverines hit just 2-of-15 from three and point guard Elliot Cadeau stole the show, scoring 19 points and leading the offense. All-American forward Yaxel Lendeborg was hobbled after suffering an injury against Arizona, but he powered through and played 36 minutes, giving Michigan 13 points and playing great defense.

Michigan switched defensively and gave UConn more trouble than it's used to. The Huskies also didn't hit their shots effectively and the Wolverines were too big for UConn to drive the lane and dish it down low to Tarris Reed Jr.

It was a great day for Michigan fans, and the Wolverines will look to beat the Huskies this season for a second time in a row.