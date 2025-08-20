Once again, Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith talks about his hatred for Michigan
For the second time this offseason, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has made his feelings about Michigan crystal clear—he hates them.
Appearing recently on The Triple Option podcast hosted by former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, Smith didn't mince words when asked about the Buckeyes' biggest rival.
"Hate," Smith told Meyer. "You know, with everything in me, I hate them."
Smith's strong words likely stem from his frustration from the previous meeting with the Wolverines. The Buckeyes were having an otherwise stellar year until Michigan marched into Columbus and handed them a crushing 13-10 loss—one that certainly put a stain on their championship season. Adding to the sting, Smith had a quiet outing, managing just 35 yards and one touchdown on five receptions. It was far from the dominant performance expected from Ohio State's top offensive weapon.
This isn't the first time Smith has voiced his hatred for Michigan this offseason. Just a few weeks ago, he boldly claimed that Ohio State wouldn't lose to the Wolverines for the next two seasons.
"I didn’t want to go to Ohio State and lose to That Team Up North," Smith said. "I just hate them. Just something about them. For the next two years, I promise you, I will not lose to them. I can’t lose to them in the next two years.”
That's a confident statement—espeically coming from a player who's yet to experience a win in The Game, and whose program has now lost four straight to Michigan.
The rivalry shifts back to Ann Arbor this year, and the Wolverines have reloaded offensively. If Smith hopes to back up his promise head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes will need to find a way to change the momentum in the rivalry. In recent years, it's been Michigan dictating the tone—outmuscling and bullying Ohio State in the trenches. For all of Ohio State's offensive firepower, that hasn't been enough. This game has come down to the mental and physical toughness, and since 2021, that edge has belonged squarely to the Michigan Wolverines.
The Buckeyes certainly have the talent to flip the script this fall. But as Smith knows all too well, talent alone doesn't win The Game—toughness does.