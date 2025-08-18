Analyst cites Michigan football having the 'best team,' not sign stealing, as reason Wolverines won 2023 title
Last Friday, the NCAA handed down its punishment to Michigan football for Connor Stalions' impermissible scouting operation. Those punishments included lengthy show causes for Stalions, ex-Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, an additional game suspension for Sherrone Moore and a large financial penalty against the university. The ruling, which is being appealed by Michigan, included some stiff penalties against the Wolverines, but the NCAA stayed away from vacating any Michigan wins or championships that those teams earned on the field, while also avoiding punishing future Wolverine teams with postseason bans.
While some think the program got off lightly despite the NCAA's COI levying significant sanctions against Michigan as they thought the Wolverines should have to vacate wins and serve bowl bans, others have used logic and reason to recognize Harbaugh built teams in 2021-23 with an immense amount of NFL talent that earned their three Big Ten titles and National Title during that span fairly.
One of those analysts arguing for Michigan is Fox Sports' Aaron Torres, who said on his podcast there is nothing tainted about the Wolverines' 2023 title. After all, after Stalions left the program in 2023 after first reports started to come out about his scheme, Michigan ripped off eight wins in a row, including five against ranked opponents on its way to a title. That dispelled the narrative that the reason for them winning at a high clip was because of Stalions' signal deciphering work.
"To me, you know why Michigan won the National Championship that year? It wasn't because of sign stealing—it was because they had the best team," Torres said. "By the way, that's not even my opinion at this point, that's an objective fact. Because what is the big argument all the time? It's always, 'well, the SEC always produces the most NFL players, so that means that they're amazing (as an example).' Okay, cool. So guess what? You know who produced the most NFL players in 2023? Yeah, the Michigan Wolverines did. After that National Championship, 13 picks overall and one of the biggest hauls of NFL Draft prospects ever. So, don't tell me it was only because they had signs."
Whether fair or not, every team that played Michigan after Stalions left the program in 2023 had an opportunity to give off the perception that the Wolverines' success was due to Stalions' scheme as opposed to their play on the field. And, in eight tries, despite immense pressure on the Wolverines with the outside noise at the time, Michigan's opponents failed to win a game while having the opportunity to change the narrative and put a stain on that season for the Maize and Blue.
Instead, Michigan's National Title in 2023 remains forever, and no matter how loud people scream "cheaters," nothing will change that fact.