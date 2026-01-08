One of Michigan's top transfer targets is reportedly in Ann Arbor for a visit

Michigan football and new head coach Kyle Whittingham are looking to build momentum with the 2026 roster, and like just about all college football teams, are dipping into the transfer portal to try to fill positions of need.

On Wednesday night, On3's Pete Nakos reported that the Wolverines are currently hosting one of their top transfer targets in Utah EDGE John Henry Daley as he has arrived on campus.

Michigan is currently hosting one of its top transfer targets, @On3sports has learned.



Intel: https://t.co/E5VLQgq2BM pic.twitter.com/bUO9gzfTXb — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 8, 2026

Daley is coming off a visit to LSU and is also drawing interest from Notre Dame, among other programs, according to Nakos' report.

The Wolverines, however, could hold an edge in the pursuit of Daley with his familiarity with the Michigan staff, with coach Whittingham coming from Utah, along with defensive ends/EDGE coach Lewis Powell, who coached Daley directly the past two seasons with the Utes.

Daley earned All-American honors for Utah in the 2025 season in his first year starting, recording 17.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks, ranking top five in the nation in both categories.

He put up those numbers in just 11 games before suffering a season-ending lower body injury late in the year. Daley is, however, expected to be fully healthy for spring ball, according to Nakos' report.

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes defensive end John Henry Daley (90) and wide receiver Mana Carvalho (8) move in against UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Michigan's standing with 2026 roster

Michigan has been playing catch up with roster retention and the transfer portal with the timing of the hire of Whittingham following everything that happened with former coach Sherrone Moore.

While the Wolverines haven't made much noise in the transfer portal yet as it comes to player acquisitions, they have when it comes to roster retention, with several players from last year's team already announcing their returns, including offensive linemen Blake Frazier, Andrew Babalola, Andrew Sprague and Jake Guarnera.

Additionally, quarterback Bryce Underwood and running back Jordan Marshall have officially announced returns to Ann Arbor for 2026. And, while receiver Andrew Marsh hasn't officially announced he will be back at Michigan, TMI's Sam Webb reported earlier this week that he came to an agreement with the Wolverines to remain with the Maize and Blue.

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to throw against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The addition of Daley would be a welcome one for new defensive coordinator Jay Hill, especially with Michigan's leading sack-getter from 2025 in Derrick Moore off to the NFL Draft.