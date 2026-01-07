Michigan reportedly loses prized linebacker to SEC school
Last week, Michigan linebacker Cole Sullivan entered the NCAA transfer portal. Over the past weekend, it was reported by On3 that he was visiting Oklahoma.
Now, just a few days later after his visit to Norman, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Sullivan will indeed transfer to Oklahoma.
Sullivan is regarded as one of the best at his position in the portal and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
The Wolverines have been able to retain several players under new head coach Kyle Whittingham from the 2025 roster, but Sullivan will move on as Michigan will have to work on replacing his production in the defense.
Sullivan at Michigan
Sullivan was part of Michigan's 2024 recruiting class and was first recruited by former linebackers coach Chris Partridge.
Despite Partridge being dismissed from the program during the 2023 season and Jim Harbaugh leaving for the NFL after that season, Sullivan stuck with the transition in Ann Arbor into the Moore era.
As a freshman in 2024, Sullivan appeared in 12 games on special teams, including one at linebacker, while making four tackles to earn his first varsity letter with the Maize and Blue.
In 2025, Sullivan's role in the defense expanded much further under defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. In 11 games played, the sophomore made 44 combined tackles with five tackles for loss, two sacks and three interceptions for the Wolverines.
On three occasions, Sullivan shared Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performances against New Mexico, Nebraska and Washington.
Sullivan had stayed loyal to Michigan despite several changes withing the program during his time in Ann Arbor, but now, Sullivan will move on to play football in the SEC for Brent Venables.
Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and is the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.Follow berry_seth14