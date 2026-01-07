Michigan reportedly loses prized linebacker to SEC school

Last week, Michigan linebacker Cole Sullivan entered the NCAA transfer portal. Over the past weekend, it was reported by On3 that he was visiting Oklahoma.

Now, just a few days later after his visit to Norman, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Sullivan will indeed transfer to Oklahoma.

Source: Former Michigan linebacker Cole Sullivan has committed to Oklahoma. He was one of the top linebackers in the portal, marking another big get for the Sooners. https://t.co/3Zucl2bxXZ — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 7, 2026

Sullivan is regarded as one of the best at his position in the portal and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The Wolverines have been able to retain several players under new head coach Kyle Whittingham from the 2025 roster, but Sullivan will move on as Michigan will have to work on replacing his production in the defense.

Sullivan at Michigan

Sullivan was part of Michigan's 2024 recruiting class and was first recruited by former linebackers coach Chris Partridge.

Despite Partridge being dismissed from the program during the 2023 season and Jim Harbaugh leaving for the NFL after that season, Sullivan stuck with the transition in Ann Arbor into the Moore era.

As a freshman in 2024, Sullivan appeared in 12 games on special teams, including one at linebacker, while making four tackles to earn his first varsity letter with the Maize and Blue.

In 2025, Sullivan's role in the defense expanded much further under defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. In 11 games played, the sophomore made 44 combined tackles with five tackles for loss, two sacks and three interceptions for the Wolverines.

Michigan linebacker Cole Sullivan (23) celebrates an interception against Washington during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On three occasions, Sullivan shared Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performances against New Mexico, Nebraska and Washington.

Sullivan had stayed loyal to Michigan despite several changes withing the program during his time in Ann Arbor, but now, Sullivan will move on to play football in the SEC for Brent Venables.