A list of Michigan football early enrollees from the class of 2026

Through a time of rapid change for Michigan football, new head coach Kyle Whittingham and the Wolverines were able to keep most of the 2026 class together.

Over this past weekend, Michigan welcomed a chunk of its 23 signees to campus as 14 of them made it to campus as early enrollees, as confirmed by On3's The Wolverine.

The Wolverine also reported that Whittingham started meeting one-on-one briefly with the early enrollees during the course of the weekend. The new head coach hosted a big welcome event for new freshmen and their families on Monday.

Here's the complete list on members of the 2026 class who are beginning their time in Ann Arbor early:

Early enrollees for Michigan football

- Five-star RB Savion Hiter

- Four-star WR Travis Johnson

- Four-star OL Marky Walbridge

- Four-star S Jordan Deck

- Four-star EDGE McHale Blade

- Four-star CB Jamarion Vincent

- Three-star WR Jaylen Pile

- Three-star LB Aden Reeder

- Three-star QB Brady Smigiel

- Three-star LB Kaden Catchings

- Three-star OL Adrian Hamilton

- Three-star LB Markel Dabney

- Three-star QB Tommy Carr

- Three-star RB Jonathan Brown

First day of school as a Michigan Wolverine STUDENT- ATHLETE 💙〽️💛@jaylenpile2026

So proud of you and excited for your journey! @ill_will_35 @UMichFootball #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/k2FYQr0pTQ — Keia Pile (@KeiaPile) January 7, 2026

Keeping Hiter, Michigan's most prized offensive weapon in the class, is a big win for the Wolverines, even though his commitment to the program never seemed to waver despite the coaching change. Retaining running backs coach Tony Alford, who Hiter has had a longstanding relationship with during his recruiting process, helped seal the deal and keep Hiter in Ann Arbor.

James Franklin and Virginia Tech pushed hard for Johnson leading up to the early signing period, but Johnson stuck with the Wolverines through that push and through the coaching transition.

Deck and Vincent lost the position coach who recruited them in LaMar Morgan, who is no longer on the staff, but stayed loyal to Michigan despite that change.

Smigiel and Pile, two of the most vocal recruiters for Michigan's 2026 class, will room together, according to the report from The Wolverine.