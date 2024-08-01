Unlikely Support: Paul Finebaum picks Michigan to make College Football Playoff
There are few media personalities that have rubbed Michigan fans the wrong way as much as ESPN's Paul Finebaum, who routinely called for former U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh to be fired prior to 2021.
However, after Harbaugh and the Wolverines broke through against Ohio State and won three straight Big Ten championships and a national championship over the past three seasons, Finebaum had eased up on his criticism of Michigan. In fact, Finebaum was impressed by U-M head coach Sherrone Moore's recent appearance at Big Ten Media Days.
"It was so nice to hear a coach not make excuses," Finebaum said on a recent segment of ESPN's First Take. "I almost fell out of my chair here listening to that, unlike some of the other guys in the Big Ten."
That was a not-so-subtle shot at Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, whom Finebaum has criticized recently along with USC's Lincoln Riley.
While Finebaum noted the difficulty of Michigan's schedule in 2024, he said he's picking the Wolverines to make the College Football Playoff in Moore's first year at the helm in Ann Arbor.
"I think they have a shot. Right now, I would take them," Finebaum said. "To do that they would have to change the outcomes of a couple games that right now they would be favored to lose. I mean, they've got an early game, second week, against Texas, which will be a top three or four team. They have Oregon later in the year at home, another top three team. Obviously, we know about Ohio State at the end."
While Finebaum like's Michigan's chances to reach the CFP this year, he doesn't expect the Wolverines to make it four consecutive wins over the Buckeyes, despite his criticism of Day earlier this offseason.
"I think if they can win either Texas, Oregon or Washington, they can finish 10-2 — they may need to win two of those, because I don't think they're going to beat Ohio State," he said. "I think 9-3, depending on where the wins are, this would probably be the rare team that could make the playoff with more than two losses."
