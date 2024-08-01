Amorion Walker to continue Michigan Football tradition in 2024
The Michigan Wolverines kicked off fall camp on Wednesday, and we're getting our first look at some of the players in action from the first day. Interestingly enough, one of the photos shared by the official Michigan Football X account showed wide receiver Amorion Walker wearing to No. 1 jersey. It's not all that surprising when you consider that Walker wore the same number for the Wolverines during the 2023 season, but he did so that year as a defender. What makes it notable this time is that he's still wearing the number in 2024 as a wide receiver, and we all know the history - and expectation - that comes with wearing that number at that position.
Heading into the 2023 season, it was senior wideout Roman Wilson who made the switch from No. 14 to No. 1. It was something he spoke about prior to the beginning of the season, and he clearly understood that there was a certainly level of expectation that came with wearing it.
“Coach [Harbaugh] came our meeting room and was switching a lot of numbers around," said Wilson back in 2023. "He asked me if I wanted the No. 1 this year. Honestly, I was a little hesitant on it at first. But this is a good opportunity for me to try to elevate my game and be recognized with a lot of great people. It’s a lot of pressure, but that’s what I want.”
There's no question that Wilson lived up to the expectation of wearing the number. As a senior, he notched career highs in receptions (48), receiving yards (789), and touchdowns (12). He ended up earning All-Big Ten selection (second team) by both coaches and media following the 2023 season.
Prior to Wilson, the No. 1 jersey was made famous in Ann Arbor by guys like Anthony Carter (1979-82), Derrick Alexander (1989-93), David Terrell (1998-2000), and Braylon Edwards (2001-04). I
At 6-3, 183 pounds, Walker certainly has the size, speed, and athleticism necessary to become a very productive wideout at the University of Michigan. Can he live up to the lofty expectations that come with wearing the famed No. 1 jersey and cement himself among some of the all-time greats? Only time will tell.
