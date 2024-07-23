'Quit making excuses': ESPN analyst goes off on Ryan Day's take on Michigan rivalry
It might seem strange that a head coach with a 56-8 overall record is on the hot seat heading into the 2024 season, but that certainly appears to be the case with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. Although Day has achieved a lot of success during his five seasons as head coach in Columbus, he's got a huge issue with the Michigan Wolverines and the College Football Playoff. Outside of the Michigan and the CFP, Day has an impressive 54-1 overall record. Against Michigan he's just 1-3, and his record in the CFP is also just 1-3.
Day appeared on ESPN's 'Get Up Today' morning show on Tuesday, and he was asked specifically about the rivalry with Michigan.
"I think probably one of the biggest, you know, struggles that we have is that, when you lose a game like that, you have to wait a whole nother year to get back into that game. And for our guys who decided to come back, we had 12 guys that made the decision to come back, that was one of the big reasons they decided to come back. But what we have to do is build every day and grow every day, and count on the work that we're doing on a daily basis that's going to matter as we get to the end of the season. What we can't do is get too far ahead of ourselves and start to focus too much on that and get distracted, that's just the bottom line. But when you come to Ohio State, you gotta win that game"
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum, who's certainly no stranger to calling for head coaches to be fired, went off on Day's response.
"Ryan Day...I have no idea what he's talking about," Finebaum said. "He's lost that game three years in a row, and he's talking about how he's... his players are motivated to come back and play. Well, I heard that three years ago, two years ago, and last year...and you stunk in all three games. I mean, what are you talking about?
"Here's the problem with talking about Ryan Day. You look at his record, and it's gaudy. Nobody has a record like him, except you can't choke in the biggest game of the year. And, to me, if he can't beat Michigan this year when he's got probably the best team in the country along with Georgia, after Harbaugh leaves, after all those great players depart, after a National Championship, he ought to be gone. It's as simple as that. That's the biggest game of the year in the Big Ten, and I realize that Ohio State played for a National Championship a couple of years ago against Alabama, only lost by 28 points. They've been to the playoffs, but that program hasn't won a National Championship since 2014 when Urban Meyer was there. So quit making excuses Ryan Day. Quit acting like your players have given up something to come back. Three years ago they came back, two years ago they came back, and one year ago they came back - and it's been the same result. 0 vs. the last three games against Michigan."
Just an incredible rant from Finebaum here, one that I'm sure Michigan fans can fully get behind. And for as much as Finebaum can sometimes be a little bit of a circus clown with some of his takes, this particular take about Ryan Day is spot on. The truth is that while Michigan has been hard at work developing a culture of success, Buckeye nation has been hard at work developing a culture of excuses over the last three seasons. Heading into 2024, there's no question that the Buckeyes should be favored to get back on the right side of the rivalry on Nov. 30. Day has loaded up on talent during the off-season, and Michigan has gone through significant change. But as Finebaum pointed out so eloquently, we've heard this movie before... and the end result has been victory for Michigan.
