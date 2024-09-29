Looking at Michigan's west coast troubles before a road test at Washington
Michigan heads to Seattle to take on Washington this weekend, nine months after defeating the Huskies 34-13 in the National Championship. The Wolverines have struggled in west coast games though, losing four of their last five, albeit over a long time period.
Here's a look at how Michigan has fared in its last five regular season west coast games:
1983: Washington 25 - Michigan 24
After trailing 24-10 early in the fourth quarter, Washington scored two fourth quarter touchdowns and successfully passed for a two-point conversion in the final minute of play to win the game. Michigan finished that season 9-3, ranked 9th in the final polls.
1989: Michigan 24 - UCLA 23
Trailing 14-6 at the half, Michigan came from behind to win, thanks to a last second 24-yard field goal by J.D. Carlson. Michigan finished 10-2, ranked 7th and winning the Big Ten with an 8-0 conference record.
2000: UCLA 23 - Michigan 20
Michigan led 13-3 at the half, behind backup quarterback John Navarre who played in place of injured star Drew Henson. But UCLA outscored Michigan 20-7 in the second half securing the win. Michigan finished the season 9-3 ranked 10th.
2001: Washington 23 - Michigan 18
The Wolverines scored a late touchdown to cut the lead to five with under a minute to play, but could not pull out a come from behind win in this one. Michigan finished 8-4, with a final ranking of 20th.
2003: Oregon 31 - Michigan 27
Trailing 21-6 at halftime, and later 24-6, Michigan mounted a furious comeback behind 360 passing yards from John Navarre, but fell short. Michigan recovered an onside kick down four, however they could not move the ball for the winning score. The Wolverines finished the season 10-3 and won the Big Ten. Their final ranking was 6th.
