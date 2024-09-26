Predicting every Big Ten football score in Week 5
We're already in Week 5 of the college football season and the Big Ten season has officially begun. There are 16 Big Ten schools playing and eight games in total. We will get one game on Friday night and the rest on Saturday -- all day long.
There are a few intriguing matchups to watch for this weekend. Michigan and Minnesota are playing for the Little Brown Jug which is the oldest trophy in college football. It will be the 99th game played for it.
Afterward, CBS will air Wisconsin and USC and at night, there is a battle of two top-25 teams. Illinois heads to Happy Valley to take on Penn State to see just how good the Illini really are.
Here's how I see every game going this weekend.
Friday -- Washington vs. Rutgers
Rutgers is coming off an away win over Virginia Tech last weekend, but the Scarlet Knights are still searching for that big win on their resume. Washington could be just that. The Huskies are 3-1 with a loss coming to rival Washington State. Washington could most certainly win this game if its offense does its job. However, I continue to buy stock in Rutgers' running back Kyle Monangai and I think the Scarlet Knights play really sound defense. I like Rutgers in a close game.
Final score: Rutgers 24, Washington 20
Saturday -- Minnesota vs. #12 Michigan
Michigan wants to continue to show it can run the football after two successful games on the ground. But the Wolverines also want to show they are capable of throwing the football after Alex Orji threw for just 32 yards against USC. However, Minnesota currently has the second-best pass defense in the nation and also allowed Iowa to run all over it last weekend. The Michigan defense appears to be playing better and the Wolverines should be too much for the Gophers.
Final score: Michigan 24, Minnesota 10
Maryland vs. Indiana
Indiana looks like the real deal, but the Hoosiers haven't played any real offenses yet. That will change on Saturday when the Hoosiers host Maryland. The Terps dropped a game they shouldn't of when they played Michigan State, but they have rebounded nicely. Receiver Tai Felton has 604 yards in four games and the Terps' offense is actually more prolific than Indiana -- just not in scoring. I look for the Hoosiers to get challenged on Saturday and drop their first game of the season.
Final score: Maryland 35, Indiana 31
Nebraska vs. Purdue
This isn't a good situation for Purdue. The Boilermakers have dropped two games by wide margins against Notre Dame and Oregon State. Nebraska just lost a home game to Illinois in overtime. The Huskers are going to be out for vengeance against a struggling Purdue team.
Final score: Nebraska 38, Purdue 24
Wisconsin vs. #13 USC
Purdue isn't in a good situation and neither is Wisconsin. USC is coming off a tough loss to Michigan in Ann Arbor and if the Trojans are going to prove they belong in the Big Ten they will have to take care of business at home. Wisconsin is without starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke who was lost for the season two weeks ago against Alabama. Not sure how good the Badgers' offense will be going forward.
Final score: USC 35, Wisconsin 20
#3 Ohio State vs. Michigan State
Michigan State appears to be better under Jonathan Smith than it has been the past couple of seasons and this game will be extremely telling of just how improved the Spartans are. I don't see any scenario they beat Ohio State, but how close can MSU keep things? QB Aidan Chiles has thrown seven interceptions this season and he cannot be turnover prone this weekend.
Final score: Ohio State 41, Michigan State 17
#19 Illinois vs. #9 Penn State
Illinois has two solid wins on its resume after beating both Kansas and Nebraska. Beating Penn State in Happy Valley would be the icing on the cake and it would let everyone know just how for real the Illini are. Penn State is not an easy place to play, especially at night. The Nittany Lions have had some struggles this season on offense. This is a big game for them as well. It's hard to pick against Penn State in this environment.
Final score: Penn State 24, Illinois 14
#8 Oregon vs. UCLA
I'm still not entirely sure how good Oregon really is, but we all know that UCLA doesn't appear to be that good of a team in 2024. This is another game for the Ducks to get themselves right heading into their first Big Ten season.
Final score: Oregon 48, UCLA 13
