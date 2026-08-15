Predicting Every Michigan Football Game, Final Score in 2026 — Is 10 Wins Possible?

Michigan has one of the toughest schedules this season. The Wolverines won't have much time to get things figured out with two new coordinators in place this year. A home stand with Oklahoma looms large, and Michigan has to face the top three teams in the conference.

Typically, if a team can win 10 games, that will get them into the College Football Playoff, but will Michigan get there in 2026? Let's dive in and predict every final score on the Wolverines' schedule.

Vs. Western Michigan

It's Week 1 for Michigan and the Wolverines will be under the lights, for some reason, to open the season. All eyes will be on Bryce Underwood to see how he has developed under Jason Beck and QB coach Koy Detmer Jr.

WMU returns its star QB Broc Lowry, who could present a few challenges for the new-look Wolverines' defense. But that would only last a drive or two. Michigan will be stout defensively in this game, and the offense should run wild. Expect Underwood to look the part in Week 1 as well.

Final score: Michigan 38, Western Michigan 10

Record: 1-0

Vs. Oklahoma

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This will be the first big test for Michigan under the new coaching staff. The Wolverines traveled to Norman last season and came away empty-handed and Michigan is looking to avenge that loss. The Sooners return a lot of talent, including QB John Mateer, who made Michigan look silly last year.

LB Cole Sullivan also returns to the Big House, but wearing the opposition's colors. This game will be decided by just how much Bryce Underwood has truly improved. The Sooners are going to be really good on the defensive side of the ball, and if Underwood goes back to his old habits, the Wolverines aren't going to win.

As of now, I look for a defensive battle, but with Michigan still fully learning the system, the Wolverines will fall short for the second year in a row.

Final score: Oklahoma 24, Michigan 21

Record: 1-1

Vs. UTEP

After a tough loss to Oklahoma, Michigan will get a chance to get rolling. The Wolverines are going to want to air the ball out against the Miners and get Underwood some mojo back. UTEP will be the easiest game on the schedule and the Wolverines can let loose if they want to.

Expect a major day from Underwood and the defense will push for a shutout.

Final score: Michigan 49, UTEP 3

Record: 2-1

Vs. Iowa

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For the fourth game in a row, Michigan will be in Ann Arbor, and the Wolverines will open Big Ten play with a date against Iowa. The Hawkeyes could be entering the Big House undefeated, but don't let the record fool you.

The Hawkeyes will start a QB who is very inexperienced and Iowa will once again be relying on its defense and rushing attack to propel it to victory. Luckily for Michigan, the Wolverines' run defense should be really good, and Michigan has too many playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.

Iowa will hold tough for a while, but too many three-and-outs will allow Michigan to pull ahead late in the game.

Final score: Michigan 27, Iowa 10

Record: 3-1

At Minnesota

Finally, Michigan hits the road, and it's against the Gophers. Minnesota will be an above-average team this season and Michigan won't be able to take it lightly.

The Gophers return QB Drake Lindsey, who broke freshman records last season, along with star RB Darius Taylor. PJ Fleck is good at getting his team ready to play, but Lindsey looked poor against all the good teams he faced a year ago.

The Wolverines are going to be flying high into Minnesota and after a couple of dominant wins, the defense will be up for the challenge.

Final score: Michigan 28, Minnesota 13

Record: 4-1

Vs. Penn State

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Michigan will get a week off after the win over Minnesota and will return to the Big House for a game against the new-look Nittany Lions. The James Franklin era is over and Matt Campbell has taken command of PSU.

With an easy schedule, Penn State has a chance to make some serious noise this season, but it would need to win at Michigan first. The Wolverines have already suffered one home loss, and if Kyle Whittingham's crew is going to make it to the CFP, Michigan can't lose another one.

Expect a close game, but Bryce Underwood will ultimately outduel Rocco Becht. Both Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter have a day and the Wolverines walk away with a needed win.

Final score: Michigan 30, Penn State 24

Record: 5-1

Vs. Indiana

The reigning national champions come to town and the Wolverines haven't faced Curt Cignetti since the 2024 season, a game where Michigan had every chance to win. Games against Oregon and Ohio State loom and the Wolverines are going to need to slow down Josh Hoover and the IU passing attack.

At this point in the season, Bryce Underwood is clicking and the Wolverines' defense is playing well. Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, and Smith Snowden will be up for the challenge. The Hoosiers will get theirs, but Michigan will upset(?) the Hoosiers to stay alive in the Big Ten.

Final score: Michigan 34, Indiana 31

Record: 6-1

At Rutgers

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After a big win over Indiana, Michigan will travel east to take on Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights can always be a tricky team, but the talent level won't be there for a Michigan team that is rolling. Barring any injuries, the Wolverines are too loaded for Rutgers.

This game could look like the 2022 game when Michigan traveled to Piscataway. If Bryce Underwood is rolling, it's going to get ugly.

Final score: Michigan 45, Rutgers 13

Record: 7-1

Vs. Michigan State

After a dominant win over Rutgers, Michigan returns to the confines of Ann Arbor to play rival Michigan State. With Oregon looming next week, the Wolverines could get caught looking ahead, but this is a rivalry game and there won't be any looking ahead.

We have a game of the first-year head coaches and Pat Fitzgerald knows all about Michigan after he coached Northwestern for some time. Fitzgerald should get the Spartans back into contention, but it won't be this year.

The Wolverines have a chance to blow MSU out of the water, but like most years, this game will be trickier than expected.

Final score: Michigan 27, Michigan State 14

Record: 8-1

At Oregon

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Michigan has been rolling ever since its Week 2 loss to Oklahoma, but the Wolverines will now face their toughest test of the season. A trip to Eugene is never easy, let alone against one of the most talented teams in college football.

Dante Moore has a chance to win the Heisman Trophy this season and unless some things go Michigan's way, I don't see the Wolverines beating Oregon this season.

Final score: Oregon 31, Michigan 20

Record: 8-2

Vs. UCLA

After losing to a tough Oregon team last week, Michigan returns to Ann Arbor for its final home game of the season. Michigan will welcome UCLA into the Big House for its final game before facing Ohio State.

This is a pure trap game for Michigan, but with two losses already, the Wolverines can't afford another loss. Look for the Bruins to make things interesting at first, but a fiery halftime speech from Kyle Whittingham wakes Michigan up in the second half.

Final score: Michigan 24, UCLA 10

Record: 9-2

At Ohio State

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Michigan enters this game at 9-2 and needs one more win to likely potentially play in the Big Ten Conference Championship Game, and make the College Football Playoff. With two losses already, another one would make the Wolverines on the outside looking in.

The Wolverines had beaten OSU four times in a row before the Buckeyes took down Michigan last season. Ohio State has a new-look defense, but by this time, it'll likely be playing well.

In a tight game, the Wolverines suffer their third loss of the season.

Final score: Ohio State 30, Michigan 27

Record: 9-3