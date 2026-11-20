Predicting Final Score of Michigan Football vs. UCLA: Will Wolverines Play Spoiler?
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It's the final time fans will see the 2026 Michigan Wolverines walk onto the field in the Big House and for some, the only thing they care about is whether head coach Kyle Whittingham is back in 2026 or new AD Trev Alberts finds a new head coach for 2027.
Michigan will enter the game against UCLA with a 5-5 record and the Wolverines need one more win to go bowling. If Michigan goes to a bowl game, it will come from a well-deserved win. The Wolverines' final two games are against the Bruins and on the road against Ohio State — not great for a team that couldn't beat the likes of Minnesota or Michigan State.
Here's how Michigan on SI sees the game going.
Trent Knoop
UCLA has done a good job of staying balanced this season, despite not having Nico Iamaleava behind center for the last several weeks. The Bruins can get the job done through the air and on the ground, but Michigan's defense might be the biggest test for Bob Chesney's program. Michigan's personnel is a tough match for the Bruins' offense.
But unless the defense can force a shutout, it likely won't matter. We've seen nothing from this Michigan offense to make me believe it can put up enough points to win this game.
Final score: UCLA 20, Michigan 10
Justice Steiner
It is the final home game for the Wolverines on Saturday. Before the season, if you would’ve said when Michigan and UCLA matched up, that one would be unranked and the other would be the No. 4 team in the country, I would’ve been willing to bet everything Michigan would’ve been the ranked team. Well, here we are, somehow the Bruins are having a historic year and are in the driver’s seat to win the conference.
UCLA doesn’t have the most explosive offense, but can run the ball and have a good defense. I don’t see this struggling Michigan offense being able to do enough to be able to pull off the upset.
Final score: UCLA 24, Michigan 6
Lucas Reimink
Michigan is reeling after a blowout loss to Oregon last week, and they get to host the #4 ranked UCLA Bruins this week. UCLA is built on a strong run game and a good defense. Michigan has a good defense, and virtually no offense. The spread is only -3.5 for this game, but I just don't see how Michigan keeps it that close.
Final score UCLA 20, Michigan 10
Jacob Westendorf
I admittedly don’t know how Michigan gets to the 10 points I’m projecting, but I don’t think they’re getting shut out on senior day. UCLA is coming off an ugly win over Illinois where the offense struggeld to move the ball, and Michigan’s defense is still up to most tasks despite having a bad game last week.
Michigan’s chances of winning, however, remain incredibly slim for a reason. The only real intrigue for this game is how soon does the Ann Arbor faithful start chanting, “We want Chesney”
Final score: UCLA 21, Michigan 10
Jason B. Hirschhorn
In a universe where UCLA's offense fell apart after losing starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava and the team's sub-FBS transfers had minimal impact, Saturday's matchup in Ann Arbor would tilt a little differently. In previous years, such a battered version of the Bruins would have little hope of emerging victorious from the Big House, a place where they haven't won since 1982.
However, the 2026 Wolverines don't exist in such a world. Instead, they have tried and failed to overcome issues under center all season, stymying an offense that probably doesn't have sufficient game-ready talent across the board. Meanwhile, the Bruins appear to have hit on former Cal Poly signal-caller Ty Dieffenbach, while James Madison transfer Wayne Knight has already racked up 15 touchdowns and over 1,000 yards from scrimmage.
In many ways, UCLA looks like how Michigan did during its most recent successful period: tough and resilient with an ability to consistently perform above the program's perceived talent level. That reflects well on first-year Bruins head coach Bob Chesney, but it says plenty about the Wolverines' current headman as well.
Prediction: UCLA over Michigan
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop
Jacob is a sports writer across OnSI, including the Michigan Wolverines and the Green Bay Packers. He is a lifelong midwesterner who grew up watching Lloyd Carr, Charles Woodson and the 1997 National Champion Michigan Wolverines. Part of that passion is what inspired Jacob to pursue his journalism degree at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. He graduated in 2014 with a Bachelor's in Journalism and Mass Media.Follow JacobWestendorf
Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sportswriter and member of both the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America. He is a co-founder of The Leap, a Green Bay Packers newsletter. His work has also appeared at NFL.com, SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and other major outlets.Follow by_JBH
A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2
Lucas is a University of Michigan Alumni who has worked as a sports scouting and video analyst, including covering Michigan football for the past three seasons.