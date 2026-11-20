It's the final time fans will see the 2026 Michigan Wolverines walk onto the field in the Big House and for some, the only thing they care about is whether head coach Kyle Whittingham is back in 2026 or new AD Trev Alberts finds a new head coach for 2027.

Michigan will enter the game against UCLA with a 5-5 record and the Wolverines need one more win to go bowling. If Michigan goes to a bowl game, it will come from a well-deserved win. The Wolverines' final two games are against the Bruins and on the road against Ohio State — not great for a team that couldn't beat the likes of Minnesota or Michigan State.

Here's how Michigan on SI sees the game going.

Trent Knoop

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA has done a good job of staying balanced this season, despite not having Nico Iamaleava behind center for the last several weeks. The Bruins can get the job done through the air and on the ground, but Michigan's defense might be the biggest test for Bob Chesney's program. Michigan's personnel is a tough match for the Bruins' offense.

But unless the defense can force a shutout, it likely won't matter. We've seen nothing from this Michigan offense to make me believe it can put up enough points to win this game.

Final score: UCLA 20, Michigan 10

Justice Steiner

It is the final home game for the Wolverines on Saturday. Before the season, if you would’ve said when Michigan and UCLA matched up, that one would be unranked and the other would be the No. 4 team in the country, I would’ve been willing to bet everything Michigan would’ve been the ranked team. Well, here we are, somehow the Bruins are having a historic year and are in the driver’s seat to win the conference.

UCLA doesn’t have the most explosive offense, but can run the ball and have a good defense. I don’t see this struggling Michigan offense being able to do enough to be able to pull off the upset.

Final score: UCLA 24, Michigan 6

Lucas Reimink

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan is reeling after a blowout loss to Oregon last week, and they get to host the #4 ranked UCLA Bruins this week. UCLA is built on a strong run game and a good defense. Michigan has a good defense, and virtually no offense. The spread is only -3.5 for this game, but I just don't see how Michigan keeps it that close.

Final score UCLA 20, Michigan 10

Jacob Westendorf

I admittedly don’t know how Michigan gets to the 10 points I’m projecting, but I don’t think they’re getting shut out on senior day. UCLA is coming off an ugly win over Illinois where the offense struggeld to move the ball, and Michigan’s defense is still up to most tasks despite having a bad game last week.

Michigan’s chances of winning, however, remain incredibly slim for a reason. The only real intrigue for this game is how soon does the Ann Arbor faithful start chanting, “We want Chesney”

Final score: UCLA 21, Michigan 10

Jason B. Hirschhorn

In a universe where UCLA's offense fell apart after losing starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava and the team's sub-FBS transfers had minimal impact, Saturday's matchup in Ann Arbor would tilt a little differently. In previous years, such a battered version of the Bruins would have little hope of emerging victorious from the Big House, a place where they haven't won since 1982.

However, the 2026 Wolverines don't exist in such a world. Instead, they have tried and failed to overcome issues under center all season, stymying an offense that probably doesn't have sufficient game-ready talent across the board. Meanwhile, the Bruins appear to have hit on former Cal Poly signal-caller Ty Dieffenbach, while James Madison transfer Wayne Knight has already racked up 15 touchdowns and over 1,000 yards from scrimmage.

In many ways, UCLA looks like how Michigan did during its most recent successful period: tough and resilient with an ability to consistently perform above the program's perceived talent level. That reflects well on first-year Bruins head coach Bob Chesney, but it says plenty about the Wolverines' current headman as well.

Prediction: UCLA over Michigan

Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage