The Kyle Whittingham experience in Ann Arbor has not gone as planned and the Michigan Wolverines are in panic mode. Kalshi’s college football head coaches fired market prices Whittingham at a 78% chance Michigan fires him this season

Whittingham’s price is up 14% since the beginning of November, when he had a 64% chance of being fired. Kalshi settles the market on whether Whittingham is fired by February 1. A $10 trade that Whittingham is fired profits $2.93.

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Turning black and blue

To put it lightly, this entire season for Michigan has been a disaster. The Wolverines started the season with one of the most controversial wins over Western Michigan before beating Oklahoma and UTEP to move to 3-0. Once conference play began, things quickly took a turn.

Michigan is 2-5 in Big Ten play with its only wins coming over Penn State and Rutgers. They have lost to Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan State, and Oregon. While the defense has done a respectable job, allowing just 17.7 points and 276.5 total yards, the offense is not only last in the conference, but bottom-10 in the country at just 18.3 points per game.

Whittingham has also had trouble getting a grip under center with poor QB play from Bryce Underwood and Tommy Carr. Underwood was the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class and reportedly signed a $12 million deal to commit to the Wolverines. He has not lived up to expectations. He was benched with 950 passing yards, five touchdowns, six interceptions and a 56.1% completion rate.

Can Michigan fire Kyle Whittingham?

Michigan can move on from Whittingham, but it’s going to force them to open their wallets. Whittingham signed a five-year, $41 million contract with Michigan this season after leaving Utah. If he’s fired, Michigan would owe him 75% of his remaining contract, paid in monthly installments

Michigan is also on the books for a $10.1 million buyout after firing offensive coordinator Jason Beck earlier in the season.

At this point, Michigan is playing for pride and bowl eligibility and might not even get there with games against No. 4 UCLA and No. 14 Ohio State remaining.

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