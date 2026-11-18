Saturday will be Senior Day for the Michigan football team. The season is almost over and it's the last game the Wolverines will play in the Big House this season. Sitting at 5-5 on the year, Michigan needs to find a way to win one more game to go bowling this season, but this weekend won't be easy.

Michigan hosts undefeated UCLA, a team that is looking to have a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff this season. The Bruins are down their starting quarterback, but it hasn't hurt UCLA whatsoever.

Here are three keys to Michigan upsetting the Bruins.

Dare we say, win the turnover battle?

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Michigan typically prides itself on taking care of the football, but that hasn't been the case this season. Kyle Whittingham-coached teams have usually always taken care of the football, and that's been one of his biggest challenges since taking over as the Wolverines' head coach.

"Lost the turnover margin again," Whitingham said this past Monday reflecting on the Oregon loss. "Minus-10 [for the season] is, in my career, that's the highest turnover margin in a bad way that I've experienced. "

Michigan is dead last in the Big Ten in turnover margin. The team the Wolverines are playing this weekend? UCLA is No. 1 in the Big Ten, +16, and no team does a better job of forcing turnovers than the Bruins. UCLA has forced a whopping 30 takeaways this season. The next closest team is Northwestern with 18 takeaways.

It feels impossible for Michigan to win this battle, but if the Wolverines want any shot at winning, they are going to need to find a way.

Take away one aspect of the Bruins' offense

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Even without starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava, UCLA has gotten the job done on offense. The Bruins have the No. 4 ranked offense in the Big Ten, and UCLA has the No. 3 scoring attack. The thing is, the Bruins are effective through the air and on the ground.

Running back Wayne Knight leads the Big Ten with 845 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He's averaging nearly 85 yards per game, but in the last three of four games, Knight has been held to under 60 yards.

However, that's when backup quarterback Ty Dieffenbach has come into play. In the last two games, he has thrown for 303 and 232 yards, respectively. Michigan's defense cannot allow both players to dominate this game. Either load the box and trust your secondary to shut down Semaj Morgan and Co. or trust your defensive line to slow down Knight.

Got to pass the ball with some confidence

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Michigan now has the 127th-ranked passing attack in the nation and the Wolverines are dead last in the Big Ten, averaging 163 yards per game. The Wolverines haven't been exactly world beaters throwing the football in a long time, but Michigan usually has a good enough run game to make do.

Michigan doesn't have the same run game as usual, and the Wolverines' passing game is anemic. JJ Buchanan is likely out for the last two games and the Wolverines need some young players to step up. More importantly, Michigan needs Bryce Underwood or Tommy Carr to look the part.

The Wolverines are going up against a stingy UCLA defense, but if Michigan has another poor showing from the passing game, like the last two weeks, the Wolverines stand no chance, even if they win the turnover battle. Competent quarterback play is the key.

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