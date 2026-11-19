The timing to hire new AD Trev Alberts was quite interesting. The Wolverines needed a new AD with Warde Manuel stepping down, but Michigan appeared to accelerate the process. President-elect Dr. C. Cybele Raver was quick, yet methodical, with who she wanted to bring in. She landed on Alberts from Texas A&M, and even though he won't start until Dec. 1, he is expected to take a hard look at the football program — now.

Michigan could, and some will say trending toward missing a bowl game for the first time since 2014. That was the final season Brady Hoke was at Michigan and he was replaced with Jim Harbaugh the next season. Alberts isn't afraid to fire a coach due to a buyout and he's an aggressive AD.

With the football program in disarray from an on-field product, a lot of Michigan fans are waiting for word that the Wolverines have moved on from the future Hall of Fame coach. But ESPN's Pete Thamel believes there is still a scenario in which Michigan brings Whittingham back.

In the background, the Wolverines have already begun searching for their new offensive coordinator, and will be quarterback shopping. Will it be enough for Alberts to give him another year?

"Now there is still a [scenario] Kyle Whittingham comes back," Thamel suggested. "They're right now behind the scenes — Michigan's aggressively searching for an offensive coordinator. They're obviously shopping for a quarterback. Like they're out there trying to put it together with him there. So maybe he can sell the plan to Trev Alberts."

Would it be a mistake to fire Whittingham after one season?

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Whittingham built a long legacy at Utah. The Utes were a good product under Whittingham for 21 seasons and while he was on his way out in 2025, he led Utah to another 10-win season. Many expected him to come to Michigan with more talent and get the Wolverines rolling, but that's been far from the truth.

Michigan has one of the worst offenses in college football, and the Wolverines moved on from Jason Beck after nine games. Whittingham saw enough from Beck in his one season at Utah to make him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in football, but that turned out to be a major mistake.

Whittingham has a track record, but that can only get you so far, especially at a place like Michigan. However, Rece Davis cautions the Wolverines from moving on so quickly.

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"I think almost always it's a mistake to fire a guy, especially someone of Whittingham's credibility and resume after one year," Davis said. "This one I could understand if they do it because it has gone so badly so quickly. But I also think because of the things I just said, resume credibility, if you choose to give him a year to get it right, there's danger in that.

"It could — I don't know if it could get a lot worse at Michigan. It's Michigan, but there's danger that it spirals on you and now there the pressure of do you get it right."

What if Michigan couldn't get its man?

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You'd think at a place like Michigan, one of the blue bloods of college football, the Wolverines could get their man. Last season was a bit of an exception with Sherrone Moore abruptly getting fired in December. Michigan didn't have the full coaching search it could've had, yet landed what many thought to be a safe choice in Whittingham.

The two hot names out there right now are UCLA's Bob Chesney and Wake Forest's Jake Dickert. The latter signed a new extension, and Chesney would likely be the first candidate Michigan would look at. But what happens if Chesney says no? That's another reason Davis would caution Michigan from moving on after one season — you may not get the guy you really want.

"What if you think — we think Bob Chesney would be better long-term at Michigan than Kyle Winningham and then you fire [Whittingham] and you try and Bob Chesney says, 'I like UCLA. I'm going to stay here'," Davis said.

"Now you're down the list and now you're bringing even more risk into the equation and maybe you were hasty and sort of assumed that Whittingham was going to walk in with the steady hand and write the ship immediately and maybe you give him another year."

We will likely find out in a couple of weeks what Whittingham's fate holds. He says he wants to remain at Michigan and believes he's the man to get the job done, but will Alberts agree?

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