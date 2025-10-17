Quarterback comparison: Washington at Michigan
At quarterback for the Washington Huskies this upcoming game, it will be Demond Williams Jr. making the start. So far this season he's thrown for 1,628 yards and 10 TD's with only 1 INT while adding 314 yards and an additional 4 TD's on the ground. He's also completed 74.1% of his passes and has registered a QB Rating of 180.2. Williams was on the team last year as well when Michigan faced the Huskies, as he played sparingly last season as a gadget type quarterback that they liked to get involved in the run game due to his athleticism. This season he's shown really nice progress as a passer while also remaining a serious run threat. He's even drawn some comparisons to Kyler Murray for his stature and very mobile style of playing the quarterback position. His head coach Jedd Fisch also does a great job with quarterbacks and how he's designed this offense with Williams in mind is no different. Michigan's defense will really struggle to keep him contained in this game. He is a fairly inexperienced quarterback, though, and can force balls at times like most young quarterbacks are prone to do, but overall he's done a nice job of taking care of the football thus far for the Huskies.
Michigan's Bryce Underwood did not have his best performance against USC this past weekend. He showed flashes yet again but we're all kind of still waiting for his real breakout performance. With each week he should be getting more and more comfortable in this offense as well as the offensive staff should be getting more and more familiar with what he's best at. On the season he's thrown for 1,210 yards and 5 TD's with 2 INT's. He's also added 182 yards and 3 TD's on the ground. He's completed only 59.7% of his passes, but some of that has been the pass catchers fault as Michigan is near the top teams in the country in terms of drops. His QB rating of 133.9 is also considerably lower than Demond Williams Jr. which kind of highlights the difference between the two quarterbacks thus far.
Overall both of these quarterbacks are very talented players and while Bryce Underwood has the edge in arm strength and size, Demond Williams Jr. has the edge in experience and production thus far in the 2025 season. It'll be a very entertaining quarterback matchup in this game as both QB's are capable of making 'wow' plays at any moment. Whichever quarterback plays better in this game will surely give his team the edge in winning the game overall and based on how they've each played so far this season, it looks like it will be Demond Williams Jr. with the slight edge going into this matchup.