Ranking every starting Big Ten QB through two weeks based on PFF grade

Michigan quarterback Davis Warren (16) makes a pass against Texas during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 7, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Big Ten has had some good quarterback play through two weeks of the season. There were questions regarding the position in the conference heading into the season wtih 13 of18 teams replacing their starting quarterback from the 2023 season. But transfers such as Will Howard, Dillon Gabriel, and Will Rogers have played the part well thus far.
Using Pro Football Focus, we are going to rank all 18 starting quarterbacks based on their offensive grade that PFF has handed them through two weeks.
18. Ethan Garbers (UCLA)
Aug 31, 2024; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers makes a pass against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images / Marco Garcia-Imagn Images
Offensive grade: 49.3
17. Aidan Chiles (Michigan State)
Michigan State's Aidan Chiles throws a pass against Florida Atlantic during the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Offensive grade: 65.8
16. Mike Wright (Northwestern)
Sep 7, 2024; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Mike Wright (5) runs the ball against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
Offensive grade: 66.9
15. Cade McNamara (Iowa)
Iowa Hawkeyes's quarter Cade McNamara (12) passes the ball around Iowa State Cyclones defensive line J.R. Singleton (58) during the first quarter in the Cy-Hawk series at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Triobune / USA TODAY NETWORK
Offensive grade: 71.8
14. Drew Allar (Penn State)
Sep 7, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws a pass during a warm up prior to the game against the Bowling Green Falcons at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Offensive grade: 71.9
13. Tyler Van Dyke (Wisconsin)
Sep 7, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (10) throws a pass during the second quarter against the South Dakota Coyotes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Offensive grade: 72.2
12. Dillon Gabriel (Oregon)
Sep 7, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) warms up before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Offensive grade: 74.4
11. Max Brosmer (Minnesota)
Sep 7, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer (16) throws the ball against the Rhode Island Rams during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Offensive grade: 78.1
10. Dylan Raiola (Nebraska)
Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) passes against the Colorado Buffaloes during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Offensive grade: 78.7
9. Davis Warren (Michigan)
Michigan quarterback Davis Warren (16) looks to makes a pass against Texas linebacker Barryn Sorrell (88) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 7, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Offensive grade: 79.2
8. Kurtis Rourke (Indiana)
Sep 6, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9) looks to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Offensive grade: 81.3
7. Will Howard (Ohio State)
Sep 7, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) throws over Western Michigan Broncos linebacker Jacob Wahlberg (8) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
Offensive grade: 81.5
6. Athan Kaliakmanis (Rutgers)
Aug 29, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) carries the ball against the Howard Bison during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Offensive grade: 81.9
5. Will Rogers (Washington)
Sep 7, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Will Rogers (7) during warmups before the game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Offensive grade: 83.0
4. Luke Altmyer (Illinois)
Sep 7, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) runs with the ball during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Offensive grade: 87.4
3. Billy Edwards Jr. (Maryland)
Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) throws for a first quarter touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Offensive grade: 90.4
2. Miller Moss (USC)
Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws the ball in the second half against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Offensive grade: 90.8
1. Hudson Card (Purdue)
Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) runs past Indiana State Sycamores linebacker Garret Ollendieck (35) Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, during the NCAA football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 49-0. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK