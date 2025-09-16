Wolverine Digest

Young gun showdown: Nebraska's Dylan Raiola versus Michigan's Bryce Underwood

Jerred Johnson

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) runs for a touchdown against Central Michigan
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) runs for a touchdown against Central Michigan / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Two future stars in the Big Ten are meeting Saturday. Lincoln, Nebraska, will be the site of the showdown, and it looks to be a good one. On paper, the Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola has had a better start to his season, throwing for over 800 yards and eight touchdowns with no turnovers. Michigan's Bryce Underwood had thrown for over 600 yards, two touchdown passes, and also run for two scores. Underwood's stats look a bit underwhelming due to a brutal clash in Norman, Oklahoma, against a top ten Sooners defense.

Underwood and Raiola are two of the more talented young gun slingers in college football. It looks like it will be a heavyweight battle as Michigan interim head coach Biff Poggi has vowed to unleash Underwood and let him utilize all of his skills in leading the Wolverine offense. I expect Underwood to use his legs much like he did against Central Michigan, keeping the Cornhusker defense honest.

Underwoo
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19), center, touches the banner as the team runs out for first half against Central Michigan / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan's secondary has had a rough start to the season, struggling against both the pass and run, and Raiola will test them early and often in their upcoming matchup. Michigan's best defense against the strong-armed Raiola will be pressure, and expect to see a ton of that from linebacker/EDGE Jaishawn Barham, who has been a key player for the Wolverines. If Barham can consistently disrupt Raiola's rhythm, it could significantly turn the tide in Michigan's favor, mitigate Raiola's impact, and be a pivotal game for Michigan's 2025 season goals.

MORE: Three game balls for Michigan's massive dismantling of Central Michigan

Raiola
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) . Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

More Michigan News:

The Minnesota Vikings use of JJ McCarthy is a blueprint for Bryce Underwood

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson show Sherrone Moore why Bryce Underwood should run

Oklahoma Sooners QB John Mateer praises Michigan counterpart Bryce Underwood

Michigan linebacker Ernest Hausmann featured on Gameday, recognized for social works

How the NCAA can fix its targeting problem by looking to the NBA as a model

Michigan defender praises Bryce Underwood elusiveness, excited for nation to see him

Bryce Underwood raises eyebrows with an extremely confident proclamation

Savion Hiter's adviser and mentor calls out "nasty adults" after commitment comments

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Football