Young gun showdown: Nebraska's Dylan Raiola versus Michigan's Bryce Underwood
Two future stars in the Big Ten are meeting Saturday. Lincoln, Nebraska, will be the site of the showdown, and it looks to be a good one. On paper, the Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola has had a better start to his season, throwing for over 800 yards and eight touchdowns with no turnovers. Michigan's Bryce Underwood had thrown for over 600 yards, two touchdown passes, and also run for two scores. Underwood's stats look a bit underwhelming due to a brutal clash in Norman, Oklahoma, against a top ten Sooners defense.
Underwood and Raiola are two of the more talented young gun slingers in college football. It looks like it will be a heavyweight battle as Michigan interim head coach Biff Poggi has vowed to unleash Underwood and let him utilize all of his skills in leading the Wolverine offense. I expect Underwood to use his legs much like he did against Central Michigan, keeping the Cornhusker defense honest.
Michigan's secondary has had a rough start to the season, struggling against both the pass and run, and Raiola will test them early and often in their upcoming matchup. Michigan's best defense against the strong-armed Raiola will be pressure, and expect to see a ton of that from linebacker/EDGE Jaishawn Barham, who has been a key player for the Wolverines. If Barham can consistently disrupt Raiola's rhythm, it could significantly turn the tide in Michigan's favor, mitigate Raiola's impact, and be a pivotal game for Michigan's 2025 season goals.