Ranking Michigan's last four wins over Ohio State
After two decades of disappointment and despair, the Michigan Wolverines have completely flipped the rivalry with Ohio State and reestablished their dominance over the Buckeyes. And while talent has certainly played a role in Michigan's recent success, it's been the Wolverines' physical and mental toughness that has caused the biggest issue for Ohio State over the last four years.
Given all of the incredible moments that have occurred in this rivalry over the last four years, it wasn't easy to rank these. Each game was critical, and each game carried a significant amount of importance in the rivalry. But for purposes of this article, here's how I'd rank the last four matchups between Michigan and Ohio State.
4. 2022 - Michigan 45, Ohio State 23
Michigan entered the Horseshoe on Nov. 26, 2022 without having won a football game in Columbus in over 20 years. And after what happened in Ann Arbor during the 2021 matchup, the widespread belief was that the high-powered Buckeye offense would bring an early end to Michigan's winning streak. But as was the case in 2021, the Wolverines' physicality in the trenches was just too much for the Buckeyes to handle. Ohio State carried a 20-17 lead into the half, but would be outscored 28-3 in the second half by Michigan - thanks in part to a couple of homerun plays by Donovan Edwards.
This win solidified the fact that 2021 wasn't just some fluke that was the result of the flu or bad weather. Instead, it was a forceful reminder that Michigan had no intention of giving up momentum in the rivalry.
3. 2024 - Michigan 13, Ohio State 10
This is certainly a game that neither side will ever forget. The Wolverines had spent much of the season struggling to become bowl eligible, entering the matchup against the Buckeyes on Nov. 30 as a three-touchdown underdog. On the flip side, Ohio State had a whole host of veteran guys who returned for one more shot at notching their first win against Michigan, along with adding a significant amount of talent from the portal.
Even the most optimistic Michigan fans didn't have much hope that the Wolverines could pull off an upset given the circumstances surrounding both teams, but that's exactly what happened. Once again, the Michigan's physical and mental toughness was just too much for the Buckeyes to overcome - particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The Wolverines held a potent Buckeye offense to just 10 total yards in the fourth quarter, and gave up zero points - yes zero - in the entire second half.
It was arguably the most dominant (and devastating) 13-10 victory in college football history.
2. 2023 - Michigan 30, Ohio State 24
As Michigan was looking to cap off a perfect regular season, there were a whole host of narratives surrounding the 2023 matchup between the Wolverines and the Buckeyes. The Michigan football program facing scrutiny from all corners of the college football world due to the sign-stealing controversy, head coach Jim Harbaugh was serving the third game of his suspension, and there were legitimate questions about whether or not the Wolverines would even be allowed to compete in the college football playoff.
But even in the midst of so much controversy, and without their head coach on the sideline, the veteran-led Michigan Wolverines responded with another massive win, capping off a perfect 12-0 regular season record. The win would propel the Wolverines to their third consecutive Big Ten championship and ultimately to the College Football Playoff where they would win their 12th national championship in program history.
The 2023 season is arguably the greatest season in program history, and it wouldn't have been possible without that win over the Buckeyes.
1. 2021 - Michigan 42, Ohio State 27
This is the one that started it all.
Entering the matchup, Michigan was riding an eight game losing streak to Ohio State, and had lost 15 of the last 16 in the rivalry. But as the snow began to fall in Ann Arbor, something about this one felt different. Unlike years past where Michigan was often pushed around by Ohio State, the Wolverines showed up as the aggressor. The Wolverines took the fight directly to the Buckeyes, led by a relentless rushing attack that accounted for 297 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
Defensively, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo were too much to handle for Ohio State's offensive line, combining for four sacks on the afternoon. By the time the clock hit 0:00 in the Big House, over 100,000 fans were rushing the field and celebrating the most important win in the history of the rivalry - a win that would set into motion the most successful stretch in program history.
