Recruits share how Michigan Football could upset Ohio State on Saturday
Michigan will enter hostile territory on Saturday when the 6-5 Wolverines travel to Columbus to take on the 10-1 Ohio State Buckeyes. Michigan has gotten the better end of the Buckeyes in the past three seasons. But Saturday, Ohio State will enter the game as a three-touchdown favorite over the maize and blue.
Michigan Wolverines on SI's Trent Knoop asked some top Michigan football commits and targets what it would take for the Wolverines to pull off the upset on Saturday.
2025 four-star WR Michigan commit Andrew Marsh:
"We got a chance if our DB’s not looking in the back field. I think our line can hold their running backs."
2025 three-star TE Michigan commit Eli Owens:
"Defensive line has to be effective… no time to throw. Offense has to move the ball early and often.. gimme the boys 27-21."
2025 three-star WR Michigan commit Jamar Browder:
"Run the ball well. Catch them in formation fits. And move the chains. If they can run the ball it’ll open up the passing game."
2026 four-star WR Michigan commit Jaylen Pile:
"Win at the line of scrimmage on offense and defense!"
2026 four-star LB Cam Thomas:
"That’s why rivalries are great. What you did last week does not matter! If Big Blue can win the LOS it can be interesting in the 4th."
2026 four-star CB Jaziel Hart:
"Dominate on the offensive side of the ball so defense can do its job."
2026 four-star OL Gregory Patrick:
"I think they have to ball out on defense and run the ball effectively."
2026 four-star RB Javian Osborne:
"Obviously, Michigan is known to run the football what I would do is have a ton of RPO plays to counter the run then get into the power formation set and hit 'em up top over the defense with a play action."
2026 four-star OL Zaden Krempin:
"Michigan's got their hands full this weekend. I think Michigan has to control the clock and score in the red zone if they are going to win."
2027 four-star QB Trae Taylor:
"If Michigan is to beat OSU. The defense will have to get take aways. And the offense will need to get first downs to allow Michigan’s defense to be dominant."
2027 four-star QB Keegan Croucher:
"I think they have to get their best players the ball and have them make plays."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Predicting every Big Ten football score in Week 14
Three keys to a Michigan Football upset over the Ohio State Buckeyes
Kirk Campbell updates Jadyn Davis' development: 'I'm excited for his future'