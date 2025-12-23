ESPN personality advocates for Michigan football to hire Jeff Brohm
Steam appears to be picking up in Michigan's coaching search. On Monday, interim head coach Biff Poggi revealed that Athletic Director Warde Manuel said he hopes to have a coach in place by the Wolverines' bowl game on Dec. 31 against Texas.
One person of interest appears to be Louisville's Jeff Brohm. The Cardinals play their bowl game on Tuesday against Toledo, and while Brohm and Louisville have been talking about a contract extension, Michigan could attempt to make its move.
One person who is advocating for Brohm to head to Ann Arbor is ESPN personality Louis Riddick. Brohm's former teammate -- who played with Brohm on the XFL's Orlando Rage in 2001 -- posted on his X account, clamoring for Brohm.
"[For your information] the fact that Jeff Brohm wasn't at the very top of every single coaching search, and isn't someone that people are beating down the door to see if he would leave Louisville speaks to how clueless some of the coaching search stuff is. Hear me Michigan?"
The case for Brohm
Jeff Brohm is back with his alma mater after having a solid career at Purdue. Brohm took the Boilermakers to the Big Ten Championship Game in 2022, where Purdue fell to Michigan.
Brohm went 36-34 in his six years at Purdue, with a nine and eight-win season to finish his career there. In three years at Louisville, Brohm has gone 27-12 and has taken the Cardinals to three bowl games.
Brohm is an elite offensive mind, usually has one of the top passing attacks in the country, but has yet to be with an elite program -- no offense to either Purdue or Louisville. But neither place is Michigan. It would be interesting to see what Brohm could do with the resources the Wolverines would have at his disposal.
There have been talks involving Brohm signing a long-term deal with the Cardinals, but it has yet to happen. Clearly, Michigan would be enticing for Brohm -- if he's offered. Things could move quickly here after his bowl game on Tuesday, or it could turn out to be like Dillingham all over again.
