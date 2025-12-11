Sherrone Moore to Be Arraigned Friday After Michigan Firing, Arrest Wednesday
Former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore, who was fired from his position for cause on Wednesday afternoon, is expected to appear in court for arraignment on Friday, ESPN's Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel reported Thursday, citing the Pittsfield Charter Township Department of Public Safety.
Moore, 39, is currently in custody as a suspect in an alleged assault.
“The matter involving Mr. Moore remains under active investigation by law enforcement, and as a result, we do not expect charging decisions or an arraignment today,” Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Liz Mack said Thursday, per ESPN. “Mr. Moore remains in custody at the Washtenaw County Jail.”
The coach, who spent two seasons as the Wolverines' head coach, was dismissed over what the university described as an “inappropriate relationship with a staff member.” Later, he was detained and then turned over to a second area police department for “investigation into potential charges.”
Michigan first investigated Moore this fall, but did not find credible evidence of any wrongdoing, ESPN reported, per a source. But on Wednesday, more information was unveiled—which ESPN’s source described as “overwhelming”—thus prompting the coach’s firing.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.