Jim Harbaugh Makes First Comments on Arrest of Former Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore
Sherrone Moore was promoted to Michigan head coach in 2024 following the departure of Jim Harbaugh to the NFL, after Moore coached tight ends and offensive line and served as offensive coordinator under Harbaugh from 2018 to ‘23. Moore’s tenure in Ann Arbor came to an end on Wednesday, when he was fired after, according to athletic director Warde Manuel, “credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”
Moore was detained and eventually arrested later that day, and arraigned on Friday. He faces a felony home invasion charge and a pair of misdemeanors for stalking in a domestic relationship and breaking and entering. The Washtenaw County (Mich.) prosector’s office alleges that Moore entered the home “of a victim with whom Mr. Moore had a dating relationship” without permission and “engaged in a verbal argument with the victim that escalated” to the point that Moore threatened self-harm. He was later located and detained without incident, and brought to a local hospital before later being held at the county jail, according to Pittsfield police.
Harbaugh, now the coach of the Chargers, was asked about the charges against his longtime assistant and successor Friday, and said he’s “still processing” the news.
"Still processing that like a lot of people, I'm sure," Harbaugh said, adding that he was informed by assistant equipment manager Chad Jessop.
It is an understandably brief response by Harbaugh, who worked closely with Moore for seven years before he opted to return to the NFL, opening the door for his coordinator to take on one of college football’s most prominent coaching jobs.
Following Moore’s dismissal, another former Harbaugh assistant, Biff Poggi, will lead Michigan as interim coach in the Citrus Bowl against Texas.
