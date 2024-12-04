Report: Former Michigan Football QB Cade McNamara makes decision on future
After starting some games in 2020 for Michigan, Cade McNamara earned the starting job in the 2021 season. While then-true freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy played some, McNamara started every game for the Wolverines in '21. He led Michigan to a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten Championship, and a College Football Playoff birth. But after starting the first game in 2022, McCarthy was the starting quarterback the rest of the way.
McNamara entered the transfer portal following the '22 season and transferred to Iowa. But the injury bug bit McNamara. Both the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Hawkeyes were filled with injuries. He played five games in '23 and eight games in '24.
It was just announced that McNamara plans on re-entering the transfer portal with another year of eligibility remaining.
This past season, with Iowa, McNamara threw for 1,017 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions. During the '21 season with the Wolverines, he threw for 2,576 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions.
