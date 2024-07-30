Report: Michigan Football assistant coach earns prestigious honor
Michigan offensive line coach Grant Newsome is widely regarded as a rising star in the coaching ranks. Prior to joining the coaching staff as a graduate assistant in 2018, he was part of Michigan's offensive line unit from 2015-17. Unfortunately, an injury during the 2016 season would ultimately force Newsome to medically retire following the 2017 season.
With his playing days behind him, Newsome's focus turned toward his coaching career. He spent his first four years as a graduate assistant with Michigan's staff, working with the tight ends (2018-19) and the offensive line (2020-21). Newsome then became a full-time assistant as the tight ends coach from 2022-23 before transitioning into his current role as the offensive line coach.
On Tuesday, ESPN college football analyst Pete Thamel reported that Newsome is now adding another impressive title to his resume: Chairman of the AFCA Assistant Coaches Committee.
