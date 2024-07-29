'They're very hungry': Sherrone Moore raves about Michigan's defensive line
One of the top priorities for Michigan football this offseason was retaining as much of a talented junior class as possible in the midst of a change at head coach. The Wolverines largely succeeded with Sherrone Moore at the helm.
Defensive line is one of the most difficult positions to stack talent and depth, and several programs took shots at trying to lure future NFL Draft picks Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant away from Ann Arbor this offseason. However, a combination of Moore's influence and that duos trust in Michigan's culture led Graham and Grant to the decision to remain with the Wolverines.
"I think when you have any change, there’s always some kind of indecision, some kind of thought process," Moore told reporters at Big Ten Media Days. "So there was that — they’re young, they’re kids.
"For us, the message was like, ‘Look man, you know what you came here to do. You know what this place is about, you know how I’m going to coach you, you know how we’re going to take care of you, you know the decision’s on you,’ and it wasn’t very hard for them to do that, to stay at Michigan, a place they’ve dedicated, that they trust, that they understand, that’s gonna take care of them and set them up for life. So that was that but those guys have been working their tails off they are not satisfied with anything. They’re very hungry. So super excited for training camp for them."
Michigan will also return redshirt junior Rayshaun Benny, who performed well in a rotational role for the Wolverines last season before suffering a significant injury in the Rose Bowl game against Alabama. Moore gave an encouraging update on Benny's health on Thursday.
"Yeah, he’s been great, man," the head coach said. "It was great to see him. I watched him just do some drills the other day — he looks good. And I think he’ll work out the kinks in the first week of training camp and he’ll be ready to go."
In addition to having star power at defensive tackle, the Wolverines bring back a pair of experienced and talented edge rushers in Josaiah Stewart and Derrick Moore.
"Yeah, those guys are I mean — it’s like the pocket just shrinks so fast with those two guys and a great example is the Rose Bowl," Moore said. "The last play, people talk about the blitz off the edge but it’s Josaiah Stewart on the backside that just takes the tackle and puts them on the ground and he really stops the play. The dude is as strong as an ox and Derrick Moore is as elite as can be. Doesn’t say a word, just keeps attacking."
Moore compared Stewart to a recent second round NFL Draft pick that Michigan produced back in 2020.
"I’ve seen it before and I’ve seen — you know, it was Josh Uche all over again," Moore said. "We had Uche a couple years back who was like a snake. Just venom, ready to go on third down and you saw that back foot just rev it up, going. And that’s what Josaiah is and he’s got some elite, twitchy quickness. But elite strength too for his size."
Michigan may not be as deep along the defensive line as they were last season, but the quality of depth the Wolverines' enjoyed at the position in 2023 was downright silly. However, U-M has a pair of young guys who could be set to emerge in defensive tackle Enow Etta and defensive end T.J. Guy.
"Really excited for TJ Guy," Moore said. "He’s a guy that’s been waiting in the wings and he’s watched the Aidan's, he’s watched the Ojabo's, he watched Mike Morris. He watched all those guys, and he’s ready. He’s ready to go attack this year."
