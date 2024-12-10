REPORT: Michigan Football star defender declares for NFL Draft, hires top agent
Although Michigan fans would have loved to get four years from star defensive lineman Mason Graham, it appears that his Michigan career will end after three seasons. According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, Graham has declared for the NFL Draft and hired Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha to represent him.
Graham has been viewed as one of the top defensive prospects in all of college football for a better part of the 2024 season, and his performance on the field only solidified that belief. In fact, Rosenhuas said he believes Graham will be one of the first five picks off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft.
“We expect Mason to get drafted in the top five picks,” Rosenhaus said.
The word "legendary" seems to be thrown around often these days, but it's hard to argue against Graham's legendary status as a Michigan Wolverine. He's arguably the most dominant defensive tackle to ever come through Ann Arbor, he's 3-0 against Ohio State, a Rose Bowl defensive MVP, and a National Champion. It's an impressive resume that will almost certainly carry over into an impressive career in the NFL.
CAREER HIGHS
• Tackles: 7 - at Ohio State (Nov. 30, 2024)
• Solos: 5, 2x - last at Ohio State (Nov. 30, 2024)
• Asst: 5 - at Illinois (Oct. 19, 2024)
• TFLs: 2.0, 2x - last vs. Minnesota (Sept. 28, 2024)
• Sacks: 2.0 - vs. Minnesota (Sept. 28, 2024)
• Int: none
• FR: 1 - vs. Indiana (Oct. 14, 2023)
• PBUs: 1, 3x - last at Washington (Oct. 5, 2024)
At Michigan
• All-American (second team, 2023)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches, 2023-24; first team, media, 2024; third team, media, 2023)
• Tournament of Roses 2023 Rose Bowl Game Defensive MVP
• Outland Trophy Finalist (2024)
• Lott IMPACT Trophy Semifinalist (2024)
• Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2023)
• Shared Defensive Freshman of the Year honors (2022)
• Two-time letterman (2022-23)
• Has appeared in 39 games with 27 starts along the defensive line