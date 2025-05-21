REPORT: Michigan promotes new co-offensive coordinator ahead of 2025 season
According to a recent report from MLive, head coach Sherrone Moore has elevated tight ends coach Steve Casula to co-offensive coordinator ahead of the 2025 season. Casula is in his second year with the Michigan football program and, according to MLive, will receive a 25 percent pay increase to $500,000 annually as part of his new deal
Following the firing of former OC Kirk Campbell, it was Casula who served as the teams interim offensive coordinator for the ReliaQuest Bowl matchup against Alabama. Prior to Michigan, Casula also served as the OC at Davenport from 2014-16, Ferris State from 2017-18, and UMass from 2022-23.
The promotion of Casula is undoubtedly part of an effort to help first year offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey as he looks to revitalize the Michigan offense. Lindsey, who spent the previous two seasons as the offensive coordinator at North Carolina, takes over an offensive unit in Ann Arbor that was one of the worst in the nation last year.
With no shortage of issues offensively, Michigan finished the 2024 campaign ranked No. 129 in the nation in total offense, averaging just 286.2 yards per game. That number was largely due to a passing attack that was one of the worst in the country, ranked No. 130 of 133 teams. In fact, the only three teams that finished below Michigan in passing offense last season were the three service academies - Navy, Air Force, and Army.
In addition to Casula's promotion, Mlive also indicated that five other assistants received new contract extensions - including Tony Alford (RB coach), Lou Esposito (DL coach), Ron Bellamy (WR coach), LaMar Morgan (DB coach), and Grant Newsome (OL coach).
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
ESPN lumps Michigan football, Ohio State, and Notre Dame into same tier for QB play
Social media erupts following Michigan football gaining TE commitment Matt Ludwig
Michigan basketball: ESPN predicts if Yaxel Lendeborg is a first-round pick post NBA Draft Combine
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson