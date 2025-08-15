REPORT: NCAA punishment to Michigan Football over sign-stealing scandal revealed
After nearly two years of investigation and speculation, the Michigan advanced scouting case has finally reached a resolution. Former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions was accused of orchestrating an advanced scouting operation that involved sending individuals to future opponents' games to record their sideline signals. While sign-stealing through game film and during games is a common practice, Stalions was accused of crossing that line by engaging in prohibited in-person scouting.
On Friday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported what the punishments would be via the NCAA COI ruling:
The full report from the NCAA is scheduled to be released at noon, followed by a press call at 1 pm ET. Additional updates will be provided at that time.
