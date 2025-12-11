Fired Michigan coach Sherrone Moore in custody at Washtenaw County Jail

Sherrone Moore was in custody on Wednesday night in the Washtenaw (Michigan) County Jail as a suspect in an alleged assault, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel.

Moore was initially detained by police in Saline, Michigan on Wednesday and turned over to authorities in Pittsfield Township "for investigation into potential charges," just hours after he was fired as Michigan football's head coach for having what the school said to be "an inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

The Pittsfield Police Department released a statement on Wednesday night saying it responded to an incident at the 3000 block of Ann Arbor Saline Road "for the purposes of investigating an alleged assault" and that was suspect was taken into custody.

The full staement was posted by Thamel to his X (formerly Twitter) account:

Pittsfield Charter Township sent ESPN this press release, which does not name Sherrone Moore but references "investigating an alleged assault." Statement: "A suspect in this case was taken into custody...."

Eariler in the night, Saline police stated it "assisted in locating and detaining former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore" and that Moore was turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for investigation into potential charges.

Breaking: Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore was detained by police in Saline, Mich. this evening and turned over to police in Pittsfield Township for investigation into potential charges

Michigan's statment on the firing of Moore

News broke of Moore's termination earlier on Wednesday following an invesitgation into his conduct with a staff member of the program.

"U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately," the statement read from Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel. "Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.

"Biff Poggi has been appointed head football coach in an interim capacity, effective immediately."

Moore spent two seasons as the Wolverines' head coach after serving as the team's offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 2021-23. The 39-year-old came onto Michigan's staff in 2018 as the tight ends coach for Jim Harbaugh as he coached that position group for three seasons.

Before that, Moore five seasons at Lousville and four seasons at Central Michigan before coming to Ann Arbor.

