Michigan football fires Sherrone Moore: What's next for the Wolverines?

Following his second season in Ann Arbor, Michigan has made the move to fire Sherrone Moore as its head coach, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Dan Wetzel, and Adam Schefter. According to the trio the move is being made for 'just cause'.

What that means is still not disclosed, but with the Wolverines' bowl game coming, recruiting class just being signed, and the transfer portal being set to open -- Michigan will likely make a move quickly.

Sherrone Moore has been fired by Michigan, per @DanWetzel and @AdamSchefter. The firing is set to be for cause. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 10, 2025

Moore led Michigan to a 7-5 season in his first year after Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL. The Wolveirnes would go on to beat Alabama in their ReliaQuest Bowl. Then this season, after landing Bryce Underwood, Michigan went on to go 9-3 and is set to play Texas in the Citrus Bowl.

Moore was with Michigan since 2018. He served as the Tight Ends coach from 2018-2020. He was then promoted as the Offensive Lines coach and Co-Offensive Coordinator from 2021-22. He took over as the sole OC in 2023 and then named the head coach in 2024.

What's next for Michigan?

It's still early in the process, but getting a new head coach named is the first piece to the puzzle. Clearly, Moore was a big piece in bringing in some elite talent like Underwood, Savion Hiter, and Carter Meadows, among others.

Retaining the roster will be pivotal for the Wolverines. Once a head coach is fired, players are able to enter the transfer portal right away, and it wouldn't be shocking to see some players leave Ann Arbor in the next few days.

With several head coaches already signing with their new schools, Michigan will have to really do some digging to find a new head coach -- while making it a slam-dunk hire. Coach Moore might have struggled with some Xs and Os, but his recruiting was great. Now, Michigan can go look for someone who might be able to develop at a rapid pace, while maintaining the recruiting trail.