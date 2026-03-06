Rising Michigan Sophomores Describe Changes Kyle Whittingham is Making in Ann Arbor

Rising sophomores Chase Herbstreit and Jamar Browder were only in Ann Arbor for one season, but both players are already starting to see a difference under new head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Appearing on Champ Media's 'The Team', Herbstreit has noticed the former long-time Utah head coach wants the Wolverines to be player-led compared to last year's team under Sherrone Moore.

Herbstreit noticed in his first season in Ann Arbor that there were some issues under the previous regime, but Whittingham is making things about The Team once again in Ann Arbor.

"You know, what I've noticed is like he's trying to bring that old-school Michigan, just like hard football back into the culture," Herbstreit said. "And I feel like he's doing a pretty good job. Like he said, I think he said it earlier today. Just like he wants the team to be player-led. He wants the players to lead stuff and not the coaches.

"And I think like when you have players leading the team, you'll be more successful than like coaches trying to drag you out and like do work that you don't want to.

"Yeah, I definitely want a team bond. I feel like last year, I feel like we were a pretty good team, but there's definitely moments where like guys could be kind of selfish and like more about themselves. And I feel like Coach Whitt's doing a better job of making the team, making it team, team, team for sure."

Browder talks new WR coach Micah Simon

But Whittingham is just one of several new coaches Michigan has. Whittingham, who coached 21 seasons at Utah as the head coach, brought in new coordinators and several new position coaches.

Coming with him from Utah is wide receiver coach Micah Simon. He replaces Ron Bellamy, but so far, Browder likes what he's seen from Simon and the outlook for the Wolverines playmakers.

"He's cool. Definitely the way he's presenting things to us. It's like we have more flexibility and freedom to be like actual players," Browder said. "I mean last year you make a play, you make a play, but it was definitely kind of like more robotic actions, unfortunately. So this year, it seems like we have more options on routes. You know, it's gonna be harder to get covered. Our job is to not get covered. So, I mean, so it seems like it's gonna be a good deal."

Spring is right around the corner for Michigan and fans will get a chance to see the new-look Wolverines in action on April 18 during Michigan's spring game.