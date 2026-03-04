Kyle Whittingham Makes New Hire in Personnel Department

Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham made an addition to the program's front office on Tuesday with the hiring of Skylar Phan, according to a report from Rivals' Steve Wiltfong.

Phan was previously working as the Director of Recruiting Strategy at USC and had previous stops at North Texas, Texas and an internship with the Las Vegas Raiders.

"She’s an up-and-coming superstar in the landscape,” a source told Wilftong.

Roles Phan could fill

According to Wilftong, Phan is well respected in the recruiting space as she helped USC sign the Rivals 2026 No. 1 ranked recruiting class.

"Roles she could fill for the Wolverines include overseeing all officials and unofficial visits, providing individual recruiting strategies and building relationships with top targets and their families," Wiltfong wrote.

Last week, Michigan announced the hiring of General Manager Dave Peloquin after 20-plus years at Notre Dame as Whittingham continues to grow his off-field staff.

That news came after the Wolverines parted ways with former GM Sean Magee, who was in that role in Ann Arbor under former head coach Sherrone Moore.