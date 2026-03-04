Kyle Whittingham Makes New Hire in Personnel Department
In this story:
Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham made an addition to the program's front office on Tuesday with the hiring of Skylar Phan, according to a report from Rivals' Steve Wiltfong.
Phan was previously working as the Director of Recruiting Strategy at USC and had previous stops at North Texas, Texas and an internship with the Las Vegas Raiders.
"She’s an up-and-coming superstar in the landscape,” a source told Wilftong.
Roles Phan could fill
According to Wilftong, Phan is well respected in the recruiting space as she helped USC sign the Rivals 2026 No. 1 ranked recruiting class.
"Roles she could fill for the Wolverines include overseeing all officials and unofficial visits, providing individual recruiting strategies and building relationships with top targets and their families," Wiltfong wrote.
Last week, Michigan announced the hiring of General Manager Dave Peloquin after 20-plus years at Notre Dame as Whittingham continues to grow his off-field staff.
That news came after the Wolverines parted ways with former GM Sean Magee, who was in that role in Ann Arbor under former head coach Sherrone Moore.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and is the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.Follow berry_seth14