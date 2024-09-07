Wolverine Digest

LOOK: Rivals react to Michigan's loss

Chris Breiler

Michigan wide receiver Semaj Morgan (0) tries to makes a catch against Texas defensive back Derek Williams Jr. (2) and defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau (3) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 7, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
There's absolutely no doubt that a good portion of the college football world was hoping to see the Wolverines take a loss to the Longhorns in Ann Arbor on Saturday... and they got their wish. Texas took control early and there was never really a sense that Michigan had any shot at making it a game after the first quarter. By the time the game came to an end, the Wolverines suffered their first regular season loss since the 2020 COVID year - snapping a 29-game regular season winning streak.

Needless to say, rival fans spent much of the afternoon celebrating that loss on social media:

Barstool Ohio State

Braxton Miller, former Ohio State QB

Garrett Wilson, former Ohio State WR

Maurice Clarett, former Ohio State RB

Garrett Wilson (former OSU WR) and Bijan Robinson (former TEX RB)

Troy Smith, former Ohio State QB

Jay Richardson, former Ohio State DL

FanDuel Sportsbook

Barstool Big Ten

Barstool Sports

Brandon Walker, Barstool Sports personality

Bleacher Report

