VIDEO: Texas plants flag at Michigan Stadium midfield after win over Wolverines

The Longhorns planted their school flag at midfield of Michigan Stadium following a 31-12 win over the Wolverines in Ann Arbor...

Matt Lounsberry

Texas wave their flag to celebrates a touchdown against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 7, 2024.
Texas wave their flag to celebrates a touchdown against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 7, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
No. 3 Texas made an emphatic statement with a 31-12 win over No. 10 Michigan on Saturday afternoon, and capped the victory with a statement at midfield afterward. The Longhorns' fifth-year senior linebacker David Gbenda got ahold of Texas' school flag after the final whistle sounded, and planted it at midfield of Michigan Stadium as the two teams left the field.

Michigan Wolverines On SI editor Chris Breiler captured video of Gbenda's celebration after the game, which can be viewed below:

Texas looks every bit like the national championship contender they've been propped up to be this offseason following a 52-0 win over Colorado State in Week 1 and this convincing victory over the Wolverines this Saturday. Michigan, meanwhile, has many questions to answer and not much time in which to do so. The Wolverines will host Arkansas State next weekend, before No. 13 USC rolls into Ann Arbor on Sept. 21 in Week 4.

