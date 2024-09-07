VIDEO: Texas plants flag at Michigan Stadium midfield after win over Wolverines
No. 3 Texas made an emphatic statement with a 31-12 win over No. 10 Michigan on Saturday afternoon, and capped the victory with a statement at midfield afterward. The Longhorns' fifth-year senior linebacker David Gbenda got ahold of Texas' school flag after the final whistle sounded, and planted it at midfield of Michigan Stadium as the two teams left the field.
Michigan Wolverines On SI editor Chris Breiler captured video of Gbenda's celebration after the game, which can be viewed below:
Texas looks every bit like the national championship contender they've been propped up to be this offseason following a 52-0 win over Colorado State in Week 1 and this convincing victory over the Wolverines this Saturday. Michigan, meanwhile, has many questions to answer and not much time in which to do so. The Wolverines will host Arkansas State next weekend, before No. 13 USC rolls into Ann Arbor on Sept. 21 in Week 4.
