Sherrone Moore hints about Michigan using Alex Orji more and more moving forward
There was speculation flying around about who might start for Michigan on Saturday when the Wolverines played Fresno State, but nobody was quite certain who it actually was going to be. Minutes before the game, Sherrone Moore confirmed Davis Warren had earned the starting job and would start against the Bulldogs, but he also said Alex Orji had a role and would play quite a bit.
Orji ended the game with nine snaps. Orji's first play of the 2024 season was a play-action pass to Donovan Edwards for a three-yard score. Almost everyone in the building believed Orji would be running the football. but Sherrone Moore told Jon Jansen on 'Inside Michigan Football' that was the plan from the get go -- allow Orji throw the football when everyone thought otherwise.
“We had a plan of, we were going to put him in — the first time he’d be in there, he had that play action and throw it,” Moore said. “Thought that he’d be a lightning bolt — they’d say that he’d be running the ball — so he did a really good job of executing the play, and it was a really good job by Donovan of making the catch.”
Orji attempted two passes on Saturday, one being a touchdown and the other being a miss to Tyler Morris. He also had five carries for 32 yards. Moore believed Orji had a good showing in his role. But going forward, Michigan wants to utilize Orji more and more.
“I thought he played well in the role,” said Moore. “I think he had 13 [had nine according to PFF] snaps, and I think he averaged about six yards per carry when he did run the ball. He did a really good job. Obviously, threw a touchdown pass. He’ll have an extensive package to what he does throughout games, and it’ll grow and grow every game, but I thought he did a really good job."
The worry with rotating quarterbacks is keeping their confidence and rhythm. But Moore isn't concerned about that. He says they will know when or when not to use Orji and when the best time is to utilize his skill set moving forward.
“I think there will be a rhythm,” Moore said. “I think you’ll catch a rhythm. And we’ll have some stuff that’s scripted, but we’ll catch a rhythm of when to use him and when not to use him, and we’ll do that successfully. Keep Davis in a rhythm, and if he’s in the game, keep Orji in a rhythm. Make sure we’re doing that for our team.”
Michigan will host Texas at Noon ET on Saturday.
