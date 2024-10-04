Ryan Day makes wild claim about Ohio State fans
As Michigan fans, we've heard some wild things coming out of Columbus as of late. Whether it's the excuses, the crying, the blaming, or the deflecting, Ohio State fans have shown the college football world exactly who they are over the last three years. To be clear, Ohio State fans have always been terrible. But there's no question that Michigan's dominance in the rivalry has highlighted just how miserable they really are.
Given the fact that the Buckeye faithful are widely regarded as some of the worst fans in all of sports, it's no surprise that Ryan Day's recent comments raised some eyebrows. Meeting with the media this week ahead of a home matchup against Iowa, Day referred to Ohio State fans as the "standard for excellence."
"As we get headed into Big Ten season, I just want to remind all our fans that we do have the best fans in the land," Day said. "And, you know, we are the standard for excellence, and we always handle ourselves in first class. And so excited to see everybody out here..."
First class? Um, okay.
Look, every fan base has its knuckleheads... and Michigan is no different. There are bad apples in every bunch. But there has always been something uniquely terrible about the folks in Columbus, which is why they routinely rank near the top of every list when it comes to the worst/most annoying/most hostile fan bases in the country.
Want to get an even better look at that "standard of excellence" in action? Check out this video that shows what it's like to be a Michigan fan walking around Columbus (strong language).
Ohio State has a long and storied tradition of being one of the top ranked programs in the country. Their fans also have the reputation of being one of the rudest and meanest in the Big Ten. Now, I'm not saying that all Buckeye fans are crass and vulgar, but this video some Michigan fans posted back in 2002 pretty much says it all. There is almost a never-ending stream of bleeped out words and chants. As passionate as these fans are about their football, some things are taking it too far, and chanting obscenities and yelling in other fans faces is a bit over the line.- Bleacher Report
Kudos to Ryan Day for trying to appease the egos of all the broken souls who will fill the Horseshoe on Saturday, but the rest of us know damn well that Buckeye fans are far from anything resembling a "standard for excellence."
