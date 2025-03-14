Wink Martindale compares S Mason Curtis to former Michigan football All-American
Veteran safety Rod Moore is set to return for a fifth season after not playing a game in 2024 due to an injury he suffered during spring ball. Assuming Moore is 100% healthy to start the season, the Wolverines will have to find a starter alongside the captain. There are plenty of choices and the Wolverines will likely rotate the safeties like Michigan has done many of times. Brandyn Hillman returns who might the likeliest option to get the first shot at starting. Michigan also brought in Arkansas transfer TJ Metcalf for safety help and former Michigan State starter Jaden Mangham is back for his second season in Ann Arbor.
But one player who came on strong toward the end of the season was true freshman, Mason Curtis. The four-star came to Michigan as a linebacker and the Wolverines tried him at both linebacker and as an edge rusher before finalizing him at safety.
The 6-5 safety played in nine games for Michigan recording eight tackles, one interception, and one TFL in 2024. Talking to Jon Jansen on 'Inside The Trenches', defensive coordinator Wink Martindale spoke highly of Curtis and had a comparison between Curtis and former All-American and Super Bowl Champion, Ty Law.
“Well, the first thing that jumped out about Mason is like we came here, he played three different positions before we put him at safety," said Martindale. "That's the type of athlete that he is. He is one of those guys that you've seen, probably a teammate that you can think of.
"The ball always finds him. Ty Law was that way. He's one of those guys that just the ball always finds him cuz he understands what his job is, he knows how to do it.
"And now he can see through studying where the quarterback is gonna throw the ball and he has the range and the athletic ability to go get it. And I'm excited to see where he's gonna go from here.”
Law played for Michigan from 1992-1994 before leaving to become a first-round pick to the New England Patriots. The former All-American was a three-time Super Bowl Champion, a two-time All-Pro, and a two-time NFL interception leader.
Curtis adds unordinary length at safety and has the ability to defend anyone over the top. Fans saw the hard-hitting side of Curtis as well. From Nashville (TN), Curtis came to Michigan as a linebacker and has a nose for the football. Whether he starts or not is a question, but Curtis will most certainly see some playing time for the Wolverines' defense this upcoming season.
