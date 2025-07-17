Shane Gillis takes shot at Michigan, Ohio State during ESPYS
Comedian Shane Gillis became a trending topic on Wednesday night after hosting the 2025 ESPY Awards, where no topic was off-limits. Known for pushing the boundaries, Gilis took aim at a wide range of public figures, including Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, Deshaun Watson, Caitlin Clark, and Bill Belichick. While his jokes drew mixed reactions from the crowd, folks on social media praised Gillis for not holding back.
One standout moment came during his monologue, when Gillis took aim at both Michigan and Ohio State. With former Buckeye quarterback Will Howard in the audience, Gillis reminded fans that Ohio State had once again lost to Michigan. However, he quickly pivoted to Michigan's infamous sign-stealing scandal, sarcastically saying, "Michigan, who didn't cheat this time, beat them fair and square. Yeah, are we ever going to hold them accountable?"
As an outspoken Notre Dame fan, it's no surprise to see Gillis go after both Michigan and Ohio State. And the sign-stealing saga has been one of college football's biggest controversies over the last two years, with the NCAA expected to issue a ruling before the 2025 season. Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is already set to serve a two-game suspension for deleting a threat of text messages with former staffer Connor Stalions, the man at the center of the sign-stealing scandal.
For Michigan, potential penalties include fines, suspensions, recruiting restrictions, or even vacated wins and a postseason ban, although that appears unlikely.
Despite the scandal, Michigan's recent dominance over Ohio State can't be ignored. Their 2024 win in Columbus as a 21-point underdog (and with the nation's worst passing attack) highlighted the fact that Michigan is just a tougher program right now. With the rivalry returning to Ann Arbor this fall, Ryan Day and his Buckeyes are staring at a potential fifth consecutive loss in the greatest rivalry in college sports.
