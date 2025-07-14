Wolverine Digest

Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore says incoming transfer could be Big Ten's best

Despite key losses on defense, including first-round talents like Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, and Will Johnson, the Michigan Wolverines are still expected to feature one of the Big Ten's top defensive units this fall. Returning known commodities like Rayshaun Benny, Derrick Moore, and Rod Moore are all expected to play major roles. But it's an incoming transfer who could end up being Michigan's best defender in 2025.

Head coach Sherrone Moore recently singled out defensive back transfer TJ Metcalf as a potential breakout star. In an interview with The Michigan Insider, Moore went as far as to say that Metcalf could be one of the best defenders in the Big Ten this season - a bold endorsement considering the strength of the conference.

"Some of the new guys like TJ Metcalf, that guy has the chance to be one of the best players on the defense, if not one of the best players in the Big Ten," Moore said. "Just as a human being, as a kid, does everything the right way, works extremely hard. But he's downhill, he's super physical. I coached a kid at Louisville named Calvin Pryor who ended up being drafted in the first round, eerily similar to this kid. But he's got leadership abilities that you didn't see until the end of the spring because he was trying to find his way, didn't want to say much until I told him, 'Hey, you're allowed to speak now. You're allowed to tell guys if they're doing something wrong.' He's just got some elite traits that you can't coach, you can't teach."

Metcalf arrives in Ann Arbor after two solid seasons at Arkansas, where he played in 24 games and made 11 starts. During his time with the Razorbacks, he accounted for 72 tackles, 10 pass breakups, and three interceptions. Rated as a three-star transfer by 247Sports, Metcalf's production and experience will definitely help bolster the Michigan defense this fall.

Moore's high praise for Metcalf signals that the coaching staff sees plenty of untapped potential in the Arkansas transfer, and his fit within Wink Martindale's defensive scheme could take his game to the next level. If Metcalf rises to the expectations, he won't just be filling a need for the Wolverines on defense - he'll become a difference-maker that could help propel the Wolverines back into the College Football Playoff picture.

