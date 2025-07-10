Michigan's 7-footer looks like a problem in newly released video
Michigan head coach Dusty May has been a force in the transfer portal since arriving in Ann Arbor. Heading into the 2024-25 season, he brought in six impactful transfers, all of whom played key roles in the Wolverines' run to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. That group included two dominant 7-footers, Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf, both of whom are now headed to the NBA. With their departures, May faced the challenge of replacing their size and production during the offseason.
After signing the No. 10 transfer class last year, May responded by landing what is arguably the top portal class for the 2025-26 season. One of the most notable additions is 7-footer Aday Mara from UCLA. Mara was one of the top big men available in the portal and brings valuable experience after two seasons with the Bruins.
As a sophomore, Mara averaged 6.4 points and 4.0 rebounds in just 11 minutes per game. With a fresh start in Ann Arbor, Mara is expected to take on a much larger role under May's system.
On Thursday, the official Twitter/X account for Michigan Men's Basketball shared a video of Mara practicing with the team. From early glimpses, he appears poised to be a major contributor for the Wolverines this season. His presence in the paint could help anchor a roster that once again aims to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season under May.
You can watch the video below:
