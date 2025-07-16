On3: Three Big Ten head coaches facing the most pressure in 2025
Heading into the 2025 college football season, every single head coach in the Big Ten conference is facing pressure to produce results. But not all pressure is equal, and there are some head coaches within the conference who find themselves facing a pivotal season.
On Wednesday, On3 released its list of the Top 10 head coaches across college football who are facing the most pressure in 2025, and three head coaches from the Big Ten made the list: Penn State's James Franklin, Maryland's Mike Locksley, and Wisconsin's Luke Fickell.
Interestingly enough, Michigan's Sherrone Moore was left off the list. Coming off an 8-5 season in 2024, there's no question that the folks in Ann Arbor are looking for better results. The Wolverines have won three of the last four Big Ten Championships and have appeared in three of the last four College Football Playoffs, and Moore is now facing pressure to achieve the same level of success as his predecessor (Jim Harbaugh). But beating Ohio State has a way of making the maize and blue faithful forget about any other shortcomings, and that's exactly what Moore was able to do in 2024.
Heading into 2025, Moore has addressed the most pressing concerns from last year, mainly at the QB position and with his offensive coordinator. With five-star QB Bryce Underwood now in Ann Arbor, along with offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey replacing Kirk Campbell, Michigan's offensive struggles from last season shouldn't be an issue this year.
There are obviously other head coaches in the conference who are facing more pressure, but Moore is certainly one of the coaches who needs to produce better results this fall. And with so many new weapons at his disposal, Moore needs to find a way to get the Wolverines back into the CFP picture.
With Michigan looking like an early contender for a national championship for the 2025-26 season, McCoy will obviously keep his eye on what's happening in Ann Arbor in the coming months.
