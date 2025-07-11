Wolverine Digest

Aaron Rodgers links up with Michigan's 2026 QB commit for workout session

Michigan QB commit Brady Smigiel recently shared photos of a summer workout that included reps with future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers.

Chris Breiler

JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Michigan Wolverines secured a major commitment for their 2026 recruiting class when four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel announced his decision back in April. The 6-5, 205-pound standout from Newbury Park High School in California is ranked the No. 8 QB in the nation by 247Sports Composite and held over 30 offers from elite programs, including Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Florida.

While Smigiel's film is impressive, his offseason preparation is equally as attention-grabbing. The rising prospect was recently photographed working out with future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers, who recently suggested that the 2025 NFL season will likely be his last. For Smigiel, learning from a veteran like Rodgers is a rare opportunity to elevate his game before stepping onto the college stage in Ann Arbor.

Michgan Football
Brady Smigiel and Aaron Rodgers / Brady Smigiel

Smigiel's commitment to Michigan came as somewhat of a surprise, considering that Bryce Underwood is expected to start at Michigan for the foreseeable future. However, Smigiel isn't shying away from the competition. His decision highlights his confidence and long-term vision for success at Michigan, along with his trust in the program's ability to develop elite talent.

Smigiel headlines what is now a loaded 2026 recruiting class for Michigan, which currently includes 20 commitments and ranks No. 8 nationally. Other key commitments include elite prospects Carter Meadows, Zion Robinson, and Titan Davis. The Wolverines are also trending for the nation's No. 1 running back, Savion Hiter, which would certainly push their class even higher in the national rankings.

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Michigan's 7-footer looks like a problem in newly released video

ESPN: Michigan running back has one of the most unbreakable college football records

Michigan Football announces 'Maize Out' game for 2025 season

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Recruiting