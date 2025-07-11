Aaron Rodgers links up with Michigan's 2026 QB commit for workout session
The Michigan Wolverines secured a major commitment for their 2026 recruiting class when four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel announced his decision back in April. The 6-5, 205-pound standout from Newbury Park High School in California is ranked the No. 8 QB in the nation by 247Sports Composite and held over 30 offers from elite programs, including Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Florida.
While Smigiel's film is impressive, his offseason preparation is equally as attention-grabbing. The rising prospect was recently photographed working out with future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers, who recently suggested that the 2025 NFL season will likely be his last. For Smigiel, learning from a veteran like Rodgers is a rare opportunity to elevate his game before stepping onto the college stage in Ann Arbor.
Smigiel's commitment to Michigan came as somewhat of a surprise, considering that Bryce Underwood is expected to start at Michigan for the foreseeable future. However, Smigiel isn't shying away from the competition. His decision highlights his confidence and long-term vision for success at Michigan, along with his trust in the program's ability to develop elite talent.
Smigiel headlines what is now a loaded 2026 recruiting class for Michigan, which currently includes 20 commitments and ranks No. 8 nationally. Other key commitments include elite prospects Carter Meadows, Zion Robinson, and Titan Davis. The Wolverines are also trending for the nation's No. 1 running back, Savion Hiter, which would certainly push their class even higher in the national rankings.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan's 7-footer looks like a problem in newly released video
ESPN: Michigan running back has one of the most unbreakable college football records
Michigan Football announces 'Maize Out' game for 2025 season